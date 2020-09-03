BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis amendments coming? No dogs on Nai Harn Beach! Covid cash! || September 3

PHUKET XTRA - September 3 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Motorbikes collide head-on |:| Cash handouts for Thai population |:| Two more Covid cases today |:| Parole for killer driver? |:| Cannabis amendments for Narcotics Act |:| No dogs on Nai Harn Beach? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 3 September 2020, 05:52PM

Phuket community
Tourists to get unlimited 30-day extensions to stay after ‘visa amnesty’ ends

What about all the foreign yachts that are stranded here? Malaysia seaports are closed until 31 Dec....(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

Numbers are skyrocketing in Germany? B*llsh*t....(Read More)

Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

Nothing new......(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

I come as a tourist in Thailand for 17 years, and when I heard that phuket is open again then I am h...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor to ban dogs on Nai Harn Beach

Not before time - a bigger issue is owners allowing dogs to soil the beach and not clean up after th...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor to ban dogs on Nai Harn Beach

This is since years the first good decision this major has taken. Hopefully this law will be strictl...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

Pascale...ohhh, wow he has a profile...you are really easy to impress, arnt you ? And yes. .i stay...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

@Fizzle, 'this man and others' just want a way out of their problems with help of Thai Gover...(Read More)

Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

Drive according the traffic laws, wear a helmet, drive not faster than 'advised' speed, and ...(Read More)

Social security payment rates reduced for three months

Well, we appreciate the small contribution. Kill the submarine purchases and you can give us all an ...(Read More)

 

