Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

PHUKET: Two men died after their motorbikes collided head-on south of Nai Yang early yesterday morning (Sept 2).

accidentstransportSafetydeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 3 September 2020, 09:33AM

The collision occurred along Route 4031, which joins Thepkrasattri Rd to Nai Yang. Photo: Thalang Police

Lt Wuttchai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, along Route 4031, which joins Thepkrasattri Rd to Nai Yang, at 6:43am.

Police together with Sakoo Municipality rescue workers and a Thalang Hospital emergency team arrived to find Jetsada La-iad, 19, from Trang, on the road near his Honda Dream motorbike.

Nearby was Sayan Kunlabut, 37, from Roi Et province, lying near his Honda Wave motorbike.

Dispute efforts by emergency medical workers, both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt Wuttchai said that the initial investigation had confirmed that Mr Jetsada was a staffer at a hotel in Sakoo and was riding northbound from Thepkrasattri Rd, while Mr Sayan was riding southbound, when the accident happened.

Police believe that on reaching the curve where the accident happened, one of the riders lost control of their motorbike and collided into the other, said Lt Wuttchai.

However, police had yet to determine who had collided into who, he added.

Police will continue to investigate the accident, Lt Wuttchai said.