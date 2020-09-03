Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

PHUKET: Two men died after their motorbikes collided head-on south of Nai Yang early yesterday morning (Sept 2).

accidentstransportSafetydeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 3 September 2020, 09:33AM

The collision occurred along Route 4031, which joins Thepkrasattri Rd to Nai Yang. Photo: Thalang Police

The collision occurred along Route 4031, which joins Thepkrasattri Rd to Nai Yang. Photo: Thalang Police

Lt Wuttchai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, along Route 4031, which joins Thepkrasattri Rd to Nai Yang, at 6:43am. 

Police together with Sakoo Municipality rescue workers and a Thalang Hospital emergency team arrived to find Jetsada La-iad, 19, from Trang, on the road near his Honda Dream motorbike.

Nearby was Sayan Kunlabut, 37, from Roi Et province, lying near his Honda Wave motorbike.

Dispute efforts by emergency medical workers, both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Dan About Thailand

Lt Wuttchai said that the initial investigation had confirmed that Mr Jetsada was a staffer at a hotel in Sakoo and was riding northbound from Thepkrasattri Rd, while Mr Sayan was riding southbound, when the accident happened.

Police believe that on reaching the curve where the accident happened, one of the riders lost control of their motorbike and collided into the other, said Lt Wuttchai.

However, police had yet to determine who had collided into who, he added.

Police will continue to investigate the accident, Lt Wuttchai said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 03 September 2020 - 09:36:58 

I guess it is safe to assume that both riders were not wearing helmets hence two more unnecessary deaths.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Social security payment rates reduced for three months
US states told be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by Nov 1
RTP eyes accused cops in Boss case
Government plans COVID cash handout
Police quiet on probe into Phuket student’s death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials call on foreigners for feedback! Tickling sea animals arrest? || September 2
Offices to close for four-day Songkran substitution holiday long weekend
Finance Minister Predee resigns after 26 days
Nine injured as truck carrying migrant workers overturns downhill
Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Immigration says help coming! Thailand considers long-stay visa? || September 1
Finding: Indication of intention to kill in Boss’ hit-and-run case
Phuket Immigration says help coming for expats caught in permit-to-stay crisis
Virus despair forces girls across Asia into child marriage
Malaysia closed to tourists until December

 

Phuket community
Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

I guess it is safe to assume that both riders were not wearing helmets hence two more unnecessary de...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

So if this man and others can continue to stay in Thailand, does that mean us truthfully expats who ...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

@Lalala At least he has a profile. Not same some clown who tells everyone on here that he only st...(Read More)

RTP eyes accused cops in Boss case

21 RTP Officers! Wow, liked to empty a bucket. Let's hope this is the start of a 6 years ago pr...(Read More)

BoT warns of tourism meltdown

Thai tourist authorities at the 'tourist buttons' see tourists not as human, but as walking ...(Read More)

BoT warns of tourism meltdown

Thailand should first let come back foreigners who are married here, have wife and children., + all...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

Well, what about a Immigration start? Make a Retirement extension valid for a period of 2 years. And...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

People tend to panic what they can't control. These times are a streesfull for all, including go...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

Our boat is our ONLY home, we would not leave it unattended anywhere. Come 26th September we will no...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

bahaha...so typical thai......(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 