THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cabbie shot dead! Patong cables to go under? Thailand 23rd most polluted! || March 7

PHUKET XTRA - March 7 Patong cables FINALLY go under |:| Alcohol ban for two weekends |:| Thailand 23rd most polluted |:| Manhunt after cabbie shot dead |:| ’Eye sore’ villa halted Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Thursday 7 March 2019, 05:04PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Motorcyclist crushed under turning truck
Emergency water supplies deployed in Koh Kaew
Manhunt underway as Patong taxi driver shot dead in broad daylight
Power outage announced by Thalang PEA
Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again
Early voting brings extra alcohol ban
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong trash fire! Tournament for daughter! Tsunami-evacuation drill? || March 6
Contract signed: Patong beachfront power lines, fibre-optic cable to be installed underground
Two dead as motorbike hits wall
Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering
Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice
Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists
Russian woman dead after four-storey fall in Patong
Phuket Water Authority to propose water rations as ‘water-saving option’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Drunk drowning at 4am! 5-metre snake! Recycling all Thai plastics by 2030? || March 5

 

Phuket community
Immigration officers dismissed for visa skulduggery

Seems the Thai Immigration dept undergoes a big clean-up. This is not a big joke. Time the RTP fol...(Read More)

Contract signed: Patong beachfront power lines, fibre-optic cable to be installed underground

Was all this stuff at Patong Beach Road not already done a few years ago?...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

Such No-Yes-No-Yes OK constructions are always good for later early retirement of officials, or a ni...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

So although there were "breaches of the building permit" the door is wide open for some ne...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

Crap judgement Ben- why should the (in your words)- wannabe lifeguard put his life in jeapordy for a...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

As this is the second time this place has pushed the boundaries (literally) it should be demolished....(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Didn't notice or more likely turned a blind eye, heck if they made an effort putting CCTV at kno...(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Well, environment is a important issue these days. Perhaps the Mayors of beach towns should employ m...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

Before December 2004, who knew about what disaster a Tsunami is? It was behind imagination that FIRS...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice

So.. Interpol.. a good way to catch foreign criminals... but not rich cop killing Thai's? I mea...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sunday Brunch Club
Express Carpet and Decor
QSI Food Competition 2019
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket

 