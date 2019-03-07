THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Manhunt underway as Patong taxi driver shot dead in broad daylight

PHUKET: Patong police are hunting for a taxi driver who is believed to have shot dead another taxi driver in broad daylight at a taxi rank in Patong.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 March 2019, 01:54PM

CCTV footage shows the suspect fleeing on a motorbike after the shooting in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

CCTV footage shows the suspect fleeing on a motorbike after the shooting in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

Both the suspect and the victim were working at the same taxi rank in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

Bullet casings were found at the scene. Photo: Patong Police

Police were notified of the shooting on Phra Metta Rd in Patong at about 11am this morning.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee said, “A man was shot dead at a taxi rank on Phra Metta Rd about 250 metres north of Patong Hospital.

“We believe there were two men involved in the incident, both of whom were working at the same taxi rank,” he explained. “Witnesses said the men started to argue, which escalated into a physical fight.”

The suspect, 48-year-old Pharadon Poochayan, is said to have driven away in a pickup truck after losing the fight and returned with a gun.

“Upon returning, the suspect is believed to have shot the victim, Songpon Suwansa-ard, 45, in the head, firing three or four shots at him before fleeing on a motorbike. Bullet casings were found at the scene,” Col Anotai noted.

Arriving at the scene, Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers found the victim on the floor heavily bleeding.

They immediately began performing CPR on him and managed to restore a pulse. However, he was later pronounced dead at Patong Hospital.

“Police across the island are searching for the suspect,” Col Anotai confirmed.

 

 

