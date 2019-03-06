PHUKET: Election Commission Secretary-General Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma has announced that an alcohol ban will be in effect on the weekend Mar16-17 as early voting is conducted across the country.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 March 2019, 07:08PM

Election Commission Secretary-General Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma. Photo: NNT

Early voting will be held at polling stations across Thailand on Mar 17 for people who will be unavailable to cast their votes in the national general election on Mar 24, explained Col Jarungwit, reported state news agency NNT. (See story here.)

“Political parties and candidates can still campaign, but the Election Commission requires that public campaign events must be held far from the polling stations.

“Parties can also continue their campaigning online, but must be careful not to publish post provocative posts,” he said.

Regarding the alcohol ban, Col Jarungwit explained that the sale of alcohol will be banned from 6pm Saturday, Mar 16 through to 6pm Sunday, Mar 17.

“Parties can be held as usual, but they must be for ordinary people, they cannot relate to or involve a candidate,” he said.

The national election on Mar 24 will invoke another ban on the sale of alcohol. Under election law, the sale of alcohol will be banned from 6pm Saturday, Mar 23 through to midnight on Sunday, Mar 24.

The Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC) is expecting local elections to be held across the island by mid-year, bringing with them more alcohol bans for each local election. (See story here.)