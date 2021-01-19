PHUKET XTRA - January 19 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Free COVID vaccine for all Chalong residents, including foreigners |:| Longest jail sentence ever for lese majeste |:| Man tries to sell eye on Facebook |:| Phuket Immigration: No need for Covid-19 test to extend visa |:| COVID cases fall in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 19 January 2021, 06:07PM
