No need for COVID-19 test to extend visa, says Phuket Immigration

No need for COVID-19 test to extend visa, says Phuket Immigration

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has confirmed that evidence of a COVID-19 test proving that a foreigner is not infected with the virus is not required in order to extend a permit-to-stay, a process often referred to as ‘extending visas’.

COVID-19Coronavirusimmigration
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 19 January 2021, 09:30AM

COVID-19 tests are not required for ‘extending visas’, Phuket Immigration has confirmed. Photo: The Phuket News

COVID-19 tests are not required for ‘extending visas’, Phuket Immigration has confirmed. Photo: The Phuket News

Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro told The Phuket News that his office has not received any such order from the Immigration Bureau main office in Bangkok or from higher-ranking officers at the regional headquarters in Songkhla.

“We do not require any medical documents for an application to renew a visa, because there are few foreigners’ movements outside Phuket. Most of them live and work in Phuket, and have done so before the new wave of COVID-19,” Col Nareuwat said.

“So they [foreigners] do not have to worry about it. Everything is still the same,” he added.

Col Nareuwat also noted that his understanding was that a COVID-19 test was still not required for foreigners to renew their work permits – a formal permit issued by the Employment Office that overlaps with many immigration applications.

Phuket Property

“At this stage, they just need a medical certificate only, not a medical document confirming they have tested negative for COVID-19,” he said.

“We have not received any notices about COVID-19 requirements for processing applications to renew visas. If we do receive any such orders, we will let the public know,” Col Nareuwat assured. 

 

 

Fascinated | 19 January 2021 - 10:16:06 

This is Barrow and Thaivisa spreading unsubstantiated rumours  again. He seems to revel in publishing sensationalist stuff in order to boost his following but is never there to retract when he gets it wrong.

 

