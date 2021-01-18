All residents in Chalong to receive COVID vaccine free, including foreigners

PHUKET: Foreigners living in Chalong will be freely vaccinated COVID-19 once the national government has approved which vaccines may be used in Thailand, Chalong Mayor Samran Jindaphon has announced.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 18 January 2021, 04:12PM

Chalong Mayor Samran Jindaphon has confirmed that all people registered as living in Chalong will receive the COVID vaccine for free, including foreigners. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Mayor Samran explained to The Phuket News today (Jan 18) that Chalong Municipality has already set aside a budget of B20 million to source a vaccine once they become available.

Chalong Municipality must acquire any COVID-19 vaccine from the Ministry of Public Health, Mayor Samran admitted.

However, he added that he wanted there to be no bureaucratic delays in getting the vaccines to people living in Chalong.

“People in Chalong getting fast access to good-quality vaccines is the main idea, so we have already set a budget of about B20mn,” Mayror Samran told The Phuket News.

“Now we are waiting for the Ministry of Public Health to confirm and announce a safe vaccine for people,” he said.

“I don’t want to wait in the queue to get the vaccine budget. Chalong people deserve to receive vaccines. They do not need to pay,” he added.

Mayor Samran confirmed that COVID vaccines obtained by Chalong Municipality will be freely available to all people registered as living in Chalong Subdistrict, regardless whether the resident is Thai or foreign.

“There are about 20,000 to 30,000 people in Chalong. This includes everyone: Thais, migrant workers and other foreigners registered as living in Chalong, such as retirees and foreigners staying here for other reasons.

“They will all receive the vaccine,” Mayor Samran said.

“Please do not be worried. Chalong Municipality already has the money in its budget. There is no need to ask for money from the Cabinet,” Mayor Samran explained.

“We will start the buying process immediately after the Ministry of Public Health approves the vaccine,” he said.