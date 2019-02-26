THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Black water beach? ’We were drunk’! Wife found buried at home! || Feb. 26

PHUKET XTRA - February 26 Exam intruders ’were drunk’ |:| Body found in Chalong reservoir |:| Black water flows across Kamala Beach |:| Crash near Heroines Monument |:| Wife found buried, manhunt for hubby Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 26 February 2019, 05:45PM

 

 

11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally
Officials turn to ozone to help clear Bang Tao canal wastewater stench
Divers find body in Chalong reservoir
Ao Nang dog attack: Round-up to expand, Eemi out of hospital
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist’s rooftop snooze! Drowning in Chalong reservoir! Partially-sunken boat? || Feb. 25
Phuket Customs officials destroy pirated goods worth B1mn
Water supply shut-off to affect PSU, Ket Ho
Black water flows across Kamala Beach
Man drowns swimming in Chalong reservoir
Man charged after pickup hits Heroines Monument barricade
6 officials dead, 5 injured in Phuket-Bangkok transit
Tourists, crew safe as dive boat sinks off Similan Islands
Phuket Opinion: Last orders, please
His Majesty sends flowers to Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang
Phuket City Municipality issues second water rationing warning, urges residents to conserve water

 

Phuket community
Tourists, crew safe as dive boat sinks off Similan Islands

Again, another thai not sea worthy vessel used in tourist industry. No reserve buoyancy. Another pro...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

Sorry Jor, it is about "effective" safety measures, not wasting a billion baht on nonsensi...(Read More)

Election Commission issues defamation warning

With interest I follow the wrangling/twisting election approach. An EC, with a 'war room', c...(Read More)

6 officials dead, 5 injured in Phuket-Bangkok transit

Time Van's get speed limiters. 80 kmph. Full loaded Van's, 11 persons + luggage, are 'h...(Read More)

Phuket Customs officials destroy pirated goods worth B1mn

Well well this it’s only from 1 small shop in Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket Customs officials destroy pirated goods worth B1mn

So silly. Probably the majority of stuff available in Patong shops and fresh markets all over the i...(Read More)

Black water flows across Kamala Beach

It is not rocket science. Plug all the blue lines and see where the wastewater backs up. It will ba...(Read More)

Black water flows across Kamala Beach

“Today, we are conducting inspections to locate where the dirty water is being released into the c...(Read More)

Ao Nang dog attack: Round-up to expand, Eemi out of hospital

Why not for the safety of everybody, not just tourists. I hope officials take a long look at the Na...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

"Abolutely amazing. There are constant comments about the safety on the roads and when an publi...(Read More)

 

