Black water flows across Kamala Beach

PHUKET: The Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) has vowed to raise the issue of the black water running across the sand and into the sea southern end Kamala Beach with the Phuket Governor while the local authority works to clear the water and find the source of the pollution.

environmentpollutionnatural-resourcesconstructiontourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 25 February 2019, 03:50PM

The black water flowed across Kamala Beach and darkened the water and the sand at the beach. Photo: Icecy Aticha

Kamala OrBorTor Deputy Chief Nopporn Karuna told The Phuket News today (Feb 25) that effective micro-organism (EM) balls were being prepared so they can be deployed throughout the Pak Bang Canal to mitigate the concentration of of contaminants in the water.

“Now we are preparing to add EM balls to the canal as quickly as possible. Also, we will remove the black sand and soil from the canal,” he said.

“The EM balls will be deployed tomorrow (Feb 16),” he added.

Meanwhile Kamala OrBorTor officials are working their way upstream to locate the source of the pollution, he added.

“Today, we are conducting inspections to locate where the dirty water is being released into the canal. It may be from housing communities or local businesses. We know it’s not the Sun Palm or the Sun Wing (hotels), or Phuket FantaSea, as they have the correct wastewater systems installed,” he said.

Mr Nopporn explained that his office was first informed of the black at the popular tourist beach on Friday (Feb 22).

“The black water flowing across the beach and into the sea is a serious issue. I will raise this with Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana for his suggestions about what we can do about this problem,” he said.

However, Mr Nopporn declined to explain what officials are doing about the black water that has already made the beach water where the canal empties into the sea dark and murky.

“I must talk with the Phuket Governor,” he said.

“We do have plans to have a water-treatment facility installed near the health centre, which is located alongside the Pak Bang Canal, but it will take more than a year before work can start on that.

“It is a long-term plan,” Mr Nopporn stressed.

 

 

Kurt | 25 February 2019 - 16:14:54 

.." It is along term plan'..   Yes, a plan that should have been executived 3-4 years ago! It is a many years contaminated water flowing! Black or not black.  .."I must talk with the Governor"..   Yes, and the governor has no professional clue, he just will say..'clean it up'..  And these EM ball nonsense, pffff. Ineffective, when it concerns contamination. Just show..

