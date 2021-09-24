The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Big bucks for ’whale poop’? Phuket Covid visa, Drug rehab temple shuts down |:| September 24

PHUKET XTRA - September 24 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Local finds big bucks ’whale poop’ |:| 7-10 day quarantine for some tourists to Thailand |:| Drug rehab temple shuts down |:| Thailand COVID Update |:| Covid visa extensions open for 2 more months Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 24 September 2021, 06:20PM

Phuket community
Easing of Phuket domestic entry requirements made official

Thai = bad vaccine sinovac 51% and 7 day before test. foreigner = good vaccine 90% and 4 pcr tests....(Read More)

COVID visa extensions open for two more months

Facinated, yes there are yachts "stuck here" that came from Malaysia but cannot return as ...(Read More)

COVID visa extensions open for two more months

This extension makes really good sense and I congratulate the Phuket Immigration Office for this pro...(Read More)

Rules on travellers to ease

So Thais can come to Phuket on 1 October who have had two doses of an inferior vaccine and a negativ...(Read More)

COVID visa extensions open for two more months

Can anyone actually be 'stuck' here after a year? Some people are really milking this....(Read More)

Easing of Phuket domestic entry requirements made official

Back to the 7 days old test rule. Why not just open up totally if the test is allowed to be 7 days o...(Read More)

Rules on travellers to ease

As always Thailand is 6 months behind the rest of the world. MANY people can now travel to MANY coun...(Read More)

Phuket Police raid bars in Patong

Australia looks like forming a travel bubble with Singapore, so it will be easier to go there than b...(Read More)

Easing of Phuket domestic entry requirements made official

So visitors from rest of Thailand where COVID is still rife can enter without restrictions but overs...(Read More)

Phuket domestic entry restrictions to be eased Oct 1

Can Mr Surachai be asked what he means by saying: 'Break even' ? What 'break even'...(Read More)

 

