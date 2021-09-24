The Phuket News
COVID visa extensions open for two more months

PHUKET: Foreigners staying in Phuket on the 60-day ‘COVID visa’ can now apply through to Nov 26 to extend their stay in Thailand, Phuket Immigration has confirmed.

immigrationCOVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 September 2021, 03:06PM

The notice issued by Phuket Immigration yesterday (Sept 23).

The so-called ‘COVID visa’ was launched amid the pandemic last year so foreigners stuck in Thailand can stay in the country until they choose to go home or more options to fly home become available.

The ‘visa’, initially launched to allow stays of 30 days, now allows foreigners to stay for 60 days at a time, but still forcing foreigners to renew their ‘visa’ every two months at a cost of B1,900.

An announcement posted by the Phuket Immigration Office yesterday (Sept 23) explained, “Short term visa extension for the reason of COVID-19 pandemic, an alien can submit an application until 26 November 2021. Each permission will be granted for a period not exceeding 60 days.”

Phuket Immigration over the past year has urged foreigners to not leave it until the last minute to renew their permits to stay under the ‘COVID visa’, in order to avoid crowds and long queues at the immigration offices on the island.

“Foreigners can come to immigration offices to extend their visa early within 45 days before the expiry date, so please come early to avoid congestion and rush,” one officer told The Phuket News.

The officer also confirmed that extensions to COVID visas are dated from the date the current ’visa’ is set to expire -- not the date that the foreigner applies for the extension.

At last report, Phuket Immigration noted that the extension of COVID visas will continue “for as long as the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening and has not been resolved”.

Fascinated | 24 September 2021 - 15:44:59 

Can anyone actually be 'stuck' here after a year? Some people are really milking this.

 

