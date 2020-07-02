PHUKET XTRA - July 2 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Health checks hit Bangla on first night of reopening |:| Patong entertainment president pleas for gov’t support |:| 6 new Covid quarantine cases in Thailand |:| Phuket police investigated over illegal gambling! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 2 July 2020, 07:36PM
