Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health checks hit Bangla on first night of reopening 

Health checks hit Bangla on first night of reopening 

PHUKET: Public health officials led by Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong inspected bars and other nightlife venues along Bangla Rd in Patong last night as the popular street enjoyed its first night reopening since the island went under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

patongCOVID-19healthtourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 July 2020, 12:40PM

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Public health officials and law enforcement officers inspected the pubs and bars along Bangla Rd, patong, last night (July 1). Photo: Phuket COIVD-19 Incident Command Centre

Business got off to a slow start yesterday evening. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Business got off to a slow start yesterday evening. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Business got off to a slow start yesterday evening. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Business got off to a slow start yesterday evening. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Business got off to a slow start yesterday evening. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Business got off to a slow start yesterday evening. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Joining the inspection were officers from the Patong Police and Patong Municipality, including Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup.

V/Gov Phichet noted that the venues inspected were complying with at least the basic COVID-19 protection measures, including checking body temperatures of those entering the venues, ensuring patrons were were face masks and registering their attendance through the Thai Chana web platform, and that alcohol-based hand sanitiser was available for people to cleanse their hands.

“All visitors must keep one-metre distance between each other. If any venue does not enforce or ignores the disease-control measures, they will be ordered to close,” said V/Gov Phichet.

One venue owner told The Phuket News that most of the venue owners along the usually busy road did not expect a huge number of visitors.

“They just want to create visitors’ confidence that Bangla Rd is safe from COVID-19. All venues are prepared and are following the official measure very well,” the venue owner said.

Police on Wednesday warned night-entertainment operators and soapy massage parlours to comply with measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic or their businesses would be closed again.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo said that national police chief Pol Gen Chaktip Chaijinda had instructed officers to make sure that entertainment venue operators complied with disease control regulations and that both the service providers and their customers understood and cooperated with the new norm, reports the Bangkok Post.

Entertainment venues which fail to adopt the health safety regulations will be given a warning by police and if they refuse to comply, they will be ordered to suspend operations, Gen Piya said.

However, V/Gov Phichet last night made no mention of the 22 draft rules revealed ahead of Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok, announcing on Monday (June 29) that all night entertainment venues may reopen but must strictly adhere to health guidelines set out to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At last report, as of Tuesday, Phuket Provincial Health Office Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Weerawit Kreuasombat had all confirmed that they had yet to receive a copy of the full list of health regulations that entertainment venue operators in Phuket are to enforce.

 



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort awarded ‘SHA’ certification
Phuket police investigated over illegal gambling dens
US sees record 52,000 new virus cases in 24 hours
COVID crisis compounds new school-term woes
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Schools are now open as Thailand travel ban lifted! July 27 now a holiday? || July 1
Phuket tourism industry told to ‘ready for beach holiday tourists’
Patong motorbike thieves arrested
Water supply outage to affect large areas of Thalang, Koh Kaew
More than 80 gamblers arrested in raids
Phuket schools reopen to ‘new normal’
July 27 gets nod as Songrkan substitute holiday
EU opens borders to ‘safe’ countries including Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners set to return to Thailand as Bangla readies for soft opening! || June 30
China passes sweeping Hong Kong security law
Cabinet extends emergency decree till July 31

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism industry told to ‘ready for beach holiday tourists’

No airlines have booked slots because they don't believe a word that is said. There's a good...(Read More)

Bangla readies for soft reopening

Now I wait for a power full Thai business man who overrules/ignores provincial Officials, town/villa...(Read More)

EU opens borders to ‘safe’ countries including Thailand

Oh, Oh, While Covid-19 still goes around in China, peaking in large part of the world, still many f...(Read More)

EU opens borders to ‘safe’ countries including Thailand

There are no cases in LOS because they stoped testing... for me doesnt matter..Europes step to put T...(Read More)

More than 80 gamblers arrested in raids

Bad night for Phuket officials who are corrupt and failed their duties. Gone are the regular fat bro...(Read More)

Bangla readies for soft reopening

HUH, we all red in PN the list with 22 rules, announced last week, and the Patong Mayor not received...(Read More)

Hospital quarantine facilities being readied for medical tourists

3 TESTS! before, during after treatment, Wow! So what will happen in that hospital if the 2nd or 3rd...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

Mr.HubertK, I know about good Friday, the Friday prior Easter. What about Good Friday? I believe St...(Read More)

Bangla readies for soft reopening

Opening for who? As long as they not stop the quarantine and open more the skies to moreles safe cou...(Read More)

Beach tourists eyed for August

So (and sorry if I missed it in the article), does it mean that the tourists will not be allowed to ...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Binomo
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand

 