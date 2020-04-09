PHUKET XTRA - April 9 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Automatic visa extensions in effect! |:| Phuket has 2nd most cases in Thailand |:| About 1,000 curfew breakers per night nationwide |:| Phuket resort owner charged |:| Officials donate full salaries |:| Booze bans around Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 9 April 2020, 07:47PM
