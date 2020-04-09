Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types

PHUKET: The Immigration Bureau has announced that all foreigners in Thailand staying on any type of visa that did not expire before Mar 26 have been granted automatic extensions until Apr 30.

tourismimmigrationCOVID-19Coronavirus

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 April 2020, 11:07AM

The notice was posted on the Immigration Bureau website yesterday.

“The Ministry of Interior dated April 7 grants permission to foreigners of all nationalities resideing in Thailand an automatic visa extension for ALL visa types includign Visa on Arrival, P.30, PP.14, PP.30, and PP.90 which have not expired prior to 26 March 2020,” the notice explains.

“You will be able to reside in Thailand until 30 April 2020 without having to apply for an extension,” the notice added. (See here.)

In posting the notice, the Immigration Bureau explained, “The person whose visas has expired from 26th of March 2020 will be automatically extended to 30th of April 2020. There is no need to apply for a visa extension at Immigration Office for this period and will not be fined THB 500 per day for this case.”

“Aliens who are due for 90 days reports between 26th of March 2020 and 30th of April 2020 are temporarily exempted from reporting in this period until further notice,” the Immigration Bureau also announced.

“Aliens who are holding Border Passes will be allowed to stay in Thailand for now. However, Aliens with Border Passes must depart Thailand within 7 days of the border crossing points opening date,” the bureau added.

Foreigners were advised to follow announcements regarding Immigration measures closely for updates.