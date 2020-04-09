Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types

Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types

PHUKET: The Immigration Bureau has announced that all foreigners in Thailand staying on any type of visa that did not expire before Mar 26 have been granted automatic extensions until Apr 30.

tourismimmigrationCOVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 April 2020, 11:07AM

Automatic visa extensions for all visa types have been granted. Image: Immigration Bureau

Automatic visa extensions for all visa types have been granted. Image: Immigration Bureau

Automatic visa extensions for all visa types have been granted. Image: Immigration Bureau

Automatic visa extensions for all visa types have been granted. Image: Immigration Bureau

« »

The notice was posted on the Immigration Bureau website yesterday.

“The Ministry of Interior dated April 7 grants permission to foreigners of all nationalities resideing in Thailand an automatic visa extension for ALL visa types includign Visa on Arrival, P.30, PP.14, PP.30, and PP.90 which have not expired prior to 26 March 2020,” the notice explains.

“You will be able to reside in Thailand until 30 April 2020 without having to apply for an extension,” the notice added. (See here.)

In posting the notice, the Immigration Bureau explained, “The person whose visas has expired from 26th of March 2020 will be automatically extended to 30th of April 2020. There is no need to apply for a visa extension at Immigration Office for this period and will not be fined THB 500 per day for this case.”

Pavilions Home Video

“Aliens who are due for 90 days reports between 26th of March 2020 and 30th of April 2020 are temporarily exempted from reporting in this period until further notice,” the Immigration Bureau also announced.

“Aliens who are holding Border Passes will be allowed to stay in Thailand for now. However, Aliens with Border Passes must depart Thailand within 7 days of the border crossing points opening date,” the bureau added.

Foreigners were advised to follow announcements regarding Immigration measures closely for updates.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 09 April 2020 - 11:55:42 

Well now I'm glad I went to immigration and did my 90 day report on April 1st, now that it turns out I didn't need to.  Honestly, this is a great move but MUCH too late. Chaos and confusion has reigned over immigration issues for 2 weeks now with hundreds of people panicking about it and risking infection at crowded immigration offices. It has not been Thailand's finest hour.

Christy Sweet | 09 April 2020 - 11:42:53 

How many hundreds needlessly exposed? Should have been done 2 weeks ago.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

21 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 161
COVID-19 forces cash strapped Thais to rush to pawn shops
Cabinet gives green light to B1.9tn stimulus
CCSA defends tests
Chinese tourists questioned for illegal spearfishing in protected area
Ex-con ‘Evil Eye’ blames COVID-19 for need to sell drugs
Woman arrested for rebottling hand sanitiser, selling it online
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lock down! Foreigner visa amnesty coming? Thailand schools close until July! || April 8
Phuket Songkran ground rules laid out
Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor
Thailand confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
14 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 140
Frenchman without mask arrested in Patong
Phuket random testing campaign to test 3,000 people for COVID-19
Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

 

Phuket community
French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

Ok Peace, let's not be racist, but we must admit that it is always the same people who are wreak...(Read More)

Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types

Well now I'm glad I went to immigration and did my 90 day report on April 1st, now that it turns...(Read More)

Chinese tourists questioned for illegal spearfishing in protected area

And now full force of the law on them! Double for the thai guide! Set a impressive example of '...(Read More)

Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types

How many hundreds needlessly exposed? Should have been done 2 weeks ago. ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

@goldwing... these are emergency decrees by order of the government in order to prevent the widespre...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

r...how do arrive at your conclusion that the work is not urgent? As Pascale rightly points out, &qu...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Bloomberg reporting Phuket infection rate at 36 per 100, 000 while Bangkok is at 21. This easing of...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

the shut down both the island and kathu is nt true. Please do what you annouced. My girl's relat...(Read More)

TAT issues full summary of COVID-19 restrictions in Phuket

my GF's grandma is still feel free to travel to Hatyai 2 days ago. And come to Wichit from Kathu...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

They are only French on their ID cards and whenever they want help from our government. They're...(Read More)

 

BB and B
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360

 