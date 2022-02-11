BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Assassins fled Thailand, Tourist fee likely to be delayed, 2nd oil spill? || February 11

PHUKET XTRA - February 11 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Sandhu killers have fled Thailand |:| Rise in cases concerns gov’t |:| Tourism fee likely to be delayed |:| 2nd Oil spill off Rayong |:| Thai dish sent into atmosphere Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 11 February 2022, 06:58PM

Phuket community
COVID surge spooks government

I'd say 60% of western visitors are ignoring mask rules. Had to threaten to call police to get 3...(Read More)

Phuket Wittayalai School suspends on-site classes indefinitely

Dowroong Wittaya School Close down from Monday 14 open again ?...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

I don't know why the airlines can't collect another ฿300.. they already collect ฿700 exi...(Read More)

Foreigner arrested for GPS in Sandhu’s car

Who says the foreign man ,mentioned in the article, rented out the car to Mr.Sandhu ? ...(Read More)

COVID surge spooks government

Kurt,why keep worrying about something you don't have for many years already ?...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

@Den87, BobTB is correct. Those figures are quoted by the CCSA. I can also add 8 infections from th...(Read More)

Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’

Police report here, 8 Feb. not true. Killers left on Sunday, 6 Feb. Criminal Sandhu was stripped of...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

Why does this surprise anyone. Can you say Thailand???...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

This fee is necessary to help fund the investigations, both past and ongoing, into murders of, and b...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

Seems rather Fisher-Price of a hit squad to lob the weapons into the sea 100m from the scene, hardly...(Read More)

 

