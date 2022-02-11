BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism fee postponement likely

Tourism fee postponement likely

BANGKOK: The collection of a tourism fee from foreign visitors will be delayed by at least two months from the scheduled date of April 1 as payment methods have not yet been concluded.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 11 February 2022, 10:30AM

Yaksa statues at Suvarnabhumi airport are adorned with face masks to remind the public to remain vigilant during the pandemic. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Yaksa statues at Suvarnabhumi airport are adorned with face masks to remind the public to remain vigilant during the pandemic. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Tourism operators had bemoaned the collection of the B300 fee as untimely, given the industry’s weak recovery from the pandemic, reports the Bangkok Post.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the National Tourism Policy Committee meeting on Monday supported a tourism fund being set up from the fees collected.

The next step in the process is to propose the policy to the cabinet. On receiving approval, the details of the fee collection must be announced in the Royal Gazette within 90 days.

However, implementation is likely to be delayed beyond April as airlines, which are probably going to be responsible for collecting the charge, asked for at least three months to prepare. The ministry still has to finalise collection methods for those entering the country overland.

The fund committee will be chaired by the permanent tourism secretary and include representatives from the Budget Bureau, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, the private sector and other related state agencies.

Of the B300 fee, about 20% has been allotted for insurance coverage for international tourists, with the majority (50%) directed to tourism product development in Thailand.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the country’s tourism supply, both in terms of products and services, still needs an enormous amount of development to increase value, particularly from local products and festivals that have the ability to generate income more equally.

The TAT and two state agencies ‒ the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau ‒ signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to support the creative industry via festivals and tourism areas that have the potential to be promoted in relation to soft power and as part of the local creative economy.

He said the cooperation should increase tourism revenue by 20% through nine categories: food, film, fashion, festivals, fights (traditional boxing), music, museums, masters and the metaverse.

Apisit Laistrooglai, executive director of the CEA, said the value of the creative industry in Thailand is expected to reach B1.5 trillion, growing 3.57% from last year.

An annual festival such as Design Week in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen could be key to help create recognition, as Design Week is a popular event spanning more than 150 cities globally, said Mr Apisit.

This year’s Bangkok Design Week, which is taking place this month, is expected to generate B750 million.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

skorchio | 11 February 2022 - 11:25:39 

This fee is necessary to help fund the investigations, both past and ongoing, into murders of, and by, Foreigners. And I am surprised they don't have an acronym for the 9 categories FFFFMMMM. 

Like the handwash social distance protection acronym one needs to deploy when visiting Patong, which has been very successful.

CaptainJack69 | 11 February 2022 - 11:15:38 

"Payment methods". A brown paper envelope under the table is traditional for this type of thing. Seriously, they're really getting ahead of themselves with Thailands traditional 'pay up and leave' attitude to foreigners, fleecing us before we even arrive.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New fire station officially opens at Surakul
Navy sent to deal with second oil spill off Rayong
Australia warns koalas ‘endangered’ as numbers plunge
Phuket marks 412 new COVID cases, two new deaths
COVID surge spooks government
Sandhu killers have fled Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Arrest made in ’Indian gangster’ killing, Bill to support craft brewers? Body parts in canals || February 10
Police hunt man for violent mugging of German TV presenter
Foreigner arrested for GPS in Sandhu’s car
Fight continues over dredging of Ao Kung
Thailand to host first International Air Show in 2027
Phuket marks 434 new COVID cases, one new death
Indonesia starts testing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans
Have a quick ATK before heading between the sheets
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Beer-pouring fight, Angry truckers, Thailand Pass Update || February 9

 

Phuket community
Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’

Police report here, 8 Feb. not true. Killers left on Sunday, 6 Feb. Criminal Sandhu was stripped of...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

Why does this surprise anyone. Can you say Thailand???...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

This fee is necessary to help fund the investigations, both past and ongoing, into murders of, and b...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

Seems rather Fisher-Price of a hit squad to lob the weapons into the sea 100m from the scene, hardly...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

"Payment methods". A brown paper envelope under the table is traditional for this type of ...(Read More)

Foreigner arrested for GPS in Sandhu’s car

They REALLY need to provide "other details of the arrest". What on earth was the alleged o...(Read More)

Foreigner arrested for GPS in Sandhu’s car

Mr Timothy registration of firearms is NOT restricted to only Thais. ...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

"the registered owners of the firearms are being invited to come in for questioning"? INVI...(Read More)

COVID surge spooks government

Forget Valentine Day as a sexual active day! Thai statistics prove there is a steep rise in STD'...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

So, gun men/rival gangsters are foreigners. They were provided with guns by Rawai Thai people who we...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 