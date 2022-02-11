Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

PHUKET: The two men wanted for shooting dead known criminal Jimi “Slice” Sandhu have fled Thailand, national police chief Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk revealed during his visit to Phuket late yesterday (Feb 10).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 11 February 2022, 08:30AM

The guns used in the assassination were found at Rawai Beach yesterday. Photo: TNA

The killers have left the country, national police chief Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Speaking at Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town, Gen Suwat alluded to police now knowing the men’s identities, but he declined to name the two.

At least one of the men, aged 37, is known to have served in the military.

“But we need to gather more information,” he said.

The two men did not travel on forged passports, Gen Suwat said.

The two men arrived in Thailand on Dec 18 as tourists, and left the country last Sunday (Feb 6), he explained.

The men arrived on a “regular plane”, Gen Suwat noted, meaning they entered the country either under the Test & Go or Sandbox entry scheme.

“We checked all the areas where they went during this trip, and we know their destination after leaving Thailand by plane,” he said

“At present, more than two people are believed to be involved, but now we need to find more evidence against these two first,” Gen Suwat said.

“Of these two perpetrators, one of them had committed a crime in his country, but not a serious crime,” he noted.

“Regarding arrest warrants, we thought we had enough, but now we need to find more [evidence],” he added.

“Now that the criminals have left the country, we are communicating with foreign countries,” he added.

Police yesterday found two guns that were thrown into the sea while the killers ran along Rawai Beach to make their escape.

One of the guns was a CZ 9mm, the other a Walther PPK, he said.

The guns were found by police using a metal detector at low tide.

“Both [guns] were found in the sea about 100 metres from the scene of the incident. Both guns are legally registered. Currently, we are currently investigating those involved as to how they came to be with the perpetrators and used in this incident. The registered owners of the two firearms are being invited to come in for questioning,” Gen Suwat said.

Regarding the arrest of a foreigner in Rawai in connection with the GPS unit fitted to the rented car that Jimi Sandhu was driving in Phuket, Gen Suwat said, “The details of the investigation in the early stages.”

Relatives of Jimi Sandhu will arrive in the coming days to claim his body and repatriate to India, Gen Suwat added.