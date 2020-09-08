PHUKET XTRA - September 8 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket struggles to attract domestic tourists |:| Hungry Ghost Festival underway in Phuket |:| Thunderstorms coming |:| Water supply shut off in Phuket Town |:| Road collapses in Patong |:| B8.8 billion from domestic tourism nationwide Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 8 September 2020, 06:00PM
