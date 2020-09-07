Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mains water supply outage to hit Phuket Town

Mains water supply outage to hit Phuket Town

PHUKET: The Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Phuket Town on Wednesday (Sept 9) as maintenance works are carried out on the water-production facility serving much of the town.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Monday 7 September 2020, 03:56PM

The outage will allow workers to conduct maintenance at the water-production facility on Damrong Rd. Photo: Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division

The outage will allow workers to conduct maintenance at the water-production facility on Damrong Rd. Photo: Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division

The notice issued announcing the water-supply outage that will affect large areas of Phuket Town. Image: Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division

The notice issued announcing the water-supply outage that will affect large areas of Phuket Town. Image: Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division

« »

The roads to be affected by the water-supply outage were given as follows:

  • Damrong Road
  • Sutat Road
  • Montree Road
  • Luang Poh Road
  • Thalang Road
  • Phang Nga Road
  • Dibuk Road
  • Phuket Road
  • Surin Road
  • Srisutat Road
  • Srisaena Road
  • Anupat Phuket Road
  • Tharua Mai Road
  • Dilok Utit Road
  • Nimit Road
  • Ong Sim Pai Road
  • Thung Kha Road
  • Mae Luan Road
  • Wichit Songkram Road
  • Pattana Road
  • Loh Long Road
  • Patipat Road
  • Ranong Road
  • Yaowarat Road
  • Damrong Road
  • Palian Road
  • Phu Yai Baan Road
  • Kamnan Road
  • Narisorn Road
  • Ruam Pattana Road
  • Trang Road
  • Aumphur Road
  • Satun Road 
  • Rassada Road 
  • Bangkok Road 
  • Krabi Road 
  • Takua Pa Road 
  • Rattanakosin 200 Pi Road 
  • Phoonpon Road 

The water supply will be shut-off from 9am until 2pm as works are carried out on cleaning water tanks at the water-production facility located on Damrong Rd. 

People are urged to collect any water they may require beforehand.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

In its statement, the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, contact the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division on 076-211130.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport to hold COVID-clearance tourist arrival exercise
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners told to renew visas! Phuket reopening delayed? || September 7
Phuket struggles to attract domestic tourists
Por Tor, Hungry Ghost Festival underway in Phuket
Russian man arrested in Phuket drug raid
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
Alarm as three of six new COVID cases ‘reinfected’
Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’
China tries to flip the pandemic script, starring a ‘reborn’ Wuhan
Authorities call for Phuket confidence
Phuket reopening delayed
Authorities refine virus strategy
Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26
Deputy Interior Minister visits Surin Beach development project
New scheme aims to raise the standard of Phuket taxi services

 

Phuket community
Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’

Kurt,you are confirming your status as "Complainer in chief" again.If officials don't ...(Read More)

Authorities call for Phuket confidence

"A bit over the hill..." What ? Lol !...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26

They are being invited to extend their visas if their route home is blocked by no flights - there ne...(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

@lLALALA/ThorFinger Government ordered mass tests are free, but same as in many other countries ...(Read More)

Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’

Says a lot when 'Prab the Scion' is involved. No doubt he mentioned 4am opening AGAIN....(Read More)

Alarm as three of six new COVID cases ‘reinfected’

On what base are Thai Embassy staff around the world handing out 'Certificates of Good Health&qu...(Read More)

Authorities call for Phuket confidence

@JohnC. It was a type error. What supposed to be 'does he" became "doe she". Bu...(Read More)

Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’

Encourage the tourists here to stay, at least to the end of the year as Malaysia is doing. We are CO...(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

@HubertK, It is not a complain. It is noticing that Thai returning from overseas get tested, and a m...(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

Hubert K...yes testing in a country with such a worldclass healthcare system as claimed by the autho...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 