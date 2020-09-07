Mains water supply outage to hit Phuket Town

PHUKET: The Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Phuket Town on Wednesday (Sept 9) as maintenance works are carried out on the water-production facility serving much of the town.

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Monday 7 September 2020, 03:56PM

The notice issued announcing the water-supply outage that will affect large areas of Phuket Town. Image: Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division

The outage will allow workers to conduct maintenance at the water-production facility on Damrong Rd. Photo: Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division

The roads to be affected by the water-supply outage were given as follows:

Damrong Road

Sutat Road

Montree Road

Luang Poh Road

Thalang Road

Phang Nga Road

Dibuk Road

Phuket Road

Surin Road

Srisutat Road

Srisaena Road

Anupat Phuket Road

Tharua Mai Road

Dilok Utit Road

Nimit Road

Ong Sim Pai Road

Thung Kha Road

Mae Luan Road

Wichit Songkram Road

Pattana Road

Loh Long Road

Patipat Road

Ranong Road

Yaowarat Road

Damrong Road

Palian Road

Phu Yai Baan Road

Kamnan Road

Narisorn Road

Ruam Pattana Road

Trang Road

Aumphur Road

Satun Road

Rassada Road

Bangkok Road

Krabi Road

Takua Pa Road

Rattanakosin 200 Pi Road

Phoonpon Road

The water supply will be shut-off from 9am until 2pm as works are carried out on cleaning water tanks at the water-production facility located on Damrong Rd.

People are urged to collect any water they may require beforehand.

In its statement, the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, contact the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division on 076-211130.