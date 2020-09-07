The roads to be affected by the water-supply outage were given as follows:
- Damrong Road
- Sutat Road
- Montree Road
- Luang Poh Road
- Thalang Road
- Phang Nga Road
- Dibuk Road
- Phuket Road
- Surin Road
- Srisutat Road
- Srisaena Road
- Anupat Phuket Road
- Tharua Mai Road
- Dilok Utit Road
- Nimit Road
- Ong Sim Pai Road
- Thung Kha Road
- Mae Luan Road
- Wichit Songkram Road
- Pattana Road
- Loh Long Road
- Patipat Road
- Ranong Road
- Yaowarat Road
- Damrong Road
- Palian Road
- Phu Yai Baan Road
- Kamnan Road
- Narisorn Road
- Ruam Pattana Road
- Trang Road
- Aumphur Road
- Satun Road
- Rassada Road
- Bangkok Road
- Krabi Road
- Takua Pa Road
- Rattanakosin 200 Pi Road
- Phoonpon Road
The water supply will be shut-off from 9am until 2pm as works are carried out on cleaning water tanks at the water-production facility located on Damrong Rd.
People are urged to collect any water they may require beforehand.
In its statement, the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division apologised for any inconvenience caused.
For more information, contact the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division on 076-211130.
