Heavy rains collapses road to Tri Trang Beach

PHUKET: Patong Police are urging motorists to exercise caution while driving along the road from Patong to Tri Trang Beach after a large section of the road collapsed early this morning (Sept 8).

transportSafetyweatheraccidentsconstructionpatong

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 September 2020, 10:01AM

The large section of the road from Patong to Tri Trang Beach collapsed early this morning (Sept 8). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The large section of the road from Patong to Tri Trang Beach collapsed early this morning (Sept 8). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The large section of the road from Patong to Tri Trang Beach collapsed early this morning (Sept 8). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The large section of the road from Patong to Tri Trang Beach collapsed early this morning (Sept 8). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

The large section of the road from Patong to Tri Trang Beach collapsed early this morning (Sept 8). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Department

Patong Traffic Police reported that they were informed of the road collapse along Meun Ngern Rd at about 6am.

About 100 metres of the road has been affected, with half the road washed away. Police heavy rains overnight prompted the road collapse.

Police have placed traffic cones and warning signs at the scene. One lane remains open to allow traffic to pass.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Officers from the Patong Municipality Public Works Division are at the scene inspecting the damage in order to make repairs.