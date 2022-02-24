|
|
PHUKET XTRA - February 24 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Anti-torture bill approved by Thai legislators |:| Weather warning for Phuket, entire Thai South |:| Police seize illegal timber used to build Phuket resort |:| Nearly all new COVID cases are ’Green patients’ Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 24 February 2022, 08:36PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
OMG Ash you are delusional....(Read More)
Most infected arrivals from Russia (58) followed by Germany and the UK....(Read More)
Now waiting reaction Gen Maj Sermphan how he justify he allows the illegal not insured saleangs on ...(Read More)
SEXY... eXtra Ordinary [sic]Experience Yield WTAF? . More erred, cringy and ridiculous slogans from ...(Read More)
It appears most of the infected arrivals are from Test and Go. Those regulations are not working....(Read More)
Err, old news. 4th dose was available 3 weeks ago. Uptake has been slow due to lack on interest and ...(Read More)
Doesn't help. Still have to pay for and attend an appointment at a testing centre. Still have to...(Read More)
And it was the Americans who introduced prostituion to Thailand during the Vietnam War....(Read More)
Reality Check - I am a high- risk person and were talking about Omicron, not long covid or Delta. ...(Read More)
Stepps/mopeds, declared by RTP being a 'scooter'.RTP really thinking the public believe thei...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.