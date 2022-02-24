BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 645 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Phuket marks 645 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 645 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 22), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 29,094.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 February 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Feb 23, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:18pm.

The report marked 77 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 64new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 33.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 645 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,222, as follows:

  • Feb 17 - 534 new cases
  • Feb 18 - 558 new cases
  • Feb 19 - 549 new cases
  • Feb 20 - 628 new cases
  • Feb 21 - 660 new cases
  • Feb 22 - 648 new cases
  • Feb 23 - 645 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,724 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,264 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

MGID

According to the report for Feb 23, there are 6,659 people under medical care or supervision, 139 more than the 6,522 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 647 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 319 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 476 to 507.

According to the report for Feb 23, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 484 ‘Yellow’ patients (-5) and 78 ‘Green’ patients (-9) in care.

A further 907 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-24), and 507 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+31).

The report also marked that of 3,547 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,993 were occupied (-7).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

SOS continue food security drive for Phuket people in need
Fourth-dose booster injections roll out to the general public
Laos agrees to reopen border
B101bn spent on COVID-19 treatments
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand eases Test & Go requirements, Local NACC corruption case || February 23
CCSA eases second PCR test, COVID insurance requirements for tourists
Phuket pushes for more domestic tourists
NACC Phuket seeks arrest warrant in local corruption probe
Tourism operators slam Level 4 announcement
US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine
Police seize illegal timber used to build Phuket resort
Government to reassess Test & Go measures
Phuket marks 648 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Junior cop indicted over pedestrian crossing death, Level 4 COVID alert || February 22
Electricity outage to hit Kamala

 

Phuket community
Laos agrees to reopen border

Check the math- Prayut has been in Gov't House since he seized power in 2014. His 'election&...(Read More)

No hospital can reject patients, says government

Wachira hospital Phuket used to have a bad reputation for refusing treatment to Thai patients who co...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

Define what you refer to as 'scooters'. Do you just mean these kiddie toys? Mopeds are refer...(Read More)

Police seize illegal timber used to build Phuket resort

Sadly in this country anyone with money and/or power is feared by the general community. This is the...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Building a Sustainable Phuket

Lots of good ideas here , how do we get local govt to start adopting sensible cost effective approac...(Read More)

Phuket marks 648 new COVID cases, three more deaths

International arrival has shown ~100 daily Covid positive lately. Based on 4500 arrival, this is abo...(Read More)

CCSA eases second PCR test, COVID insurance requirements for tourists

That won't help anything. Everyone risk quarantine on the first day anyway....(Read More)

US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine

Since when did America care about disrupting the lives of millions of people? Bombs do that. Hypocri...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Building a Sustainable Phuket

Yes, yes, yes. Have heard it all before and I agree it makes sense, but, how are you going to stop l...(Read More)

Police seize illegal timber used to build Phuket resort

Just another example of the people that are supposed to be looking out for Thai resources are the ve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 