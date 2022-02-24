Phuket named in weather warning for the South

PHUKET: Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi have been named as areas of possible heavy to very heavy rain for the next few days in a weather warning for all of Southern Thailand issued by the Thai Meteorological Department.

Thursday 24 February 2022, 05:00PM

The weather warning issued by the TMD earlier today (Feb 24). Image: TMD

The weather radar image of the region posted by the Phuket Met weather station at 4:30pm today (Feb 24). Image: Phuket Met

The warning, initially issued yesterday, was reissued earlier today by Wattana Kanbua, Acting Director of the Weather Forecast Division, forecasting possibly dangerous weather conditions in the region through to at least Saturday (Feb 26).

“A cold air mass from China is extending to cover the upper Thailand and the South China Sea, which tends to move to cover Malaysia and the lower Southern Thailand, thus resulting in heavy rainfall,” Mr Wattana explained.

“People who living in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun will be affected”, he said.

“Please be careful of flash floods,” Mr Wattana cautioned.

“The wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman will be stronger, resulting in waves up to 1-3 metres,” he added.

Residents living near coastal areas should beware of dangers of strong winds that may hit the coast as well, Mr Wattana noted.

“Fishermen should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in heavy rain areas. Small boats stay ashore," he added.

People were urged to keep up to date with changing weather conditions and forecasts by following local government announcements or by checking the TMD website http://www.tmd.go.th.