PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 30 Hours adrift at sea, Navy criticised over sunken warship, Phuket holiday events || December 22

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 30 Hours adrift at sea, Navy criticised over sunken warship, Phuket holiday events || December 22

PHUKET XTRA - December 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 22 December 2022, 05:54PM

Phuket community
Soi Bangla to be proposed as sole 4am nightlife closing zone in Thailand

The only Phuket have left it’s corruption,drug,sex and rock roll. ...(Read More)

Royal Thai Navy takes flak over lost ship

Ultimately the Captain is responsible for the safety of his ship and crew, including sufficient life...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

@Capricorn you forgot to tell a huge number of tourists from the west can no longer afford a vacatio...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

@Captain Jackdas is just a pipe dream on your part because only around 30 are taking part in sanctio...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Yes Kurt, there are. Surprised you don't know as you usually know everything. My advise for you ...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

@JohnC Utter nonsense ! Have you ever been in a Muay Thai/ MMA camp ?Obviously not. And Russians a...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

Wow Timothy ! Just by looking at motorcycle driver you are able to know their nationality . Respect ...(Read More)

Sea gypsies on Koh Lipe threaten rally in Bangkok over land conflict

Thinking about it, these sea gypsies are undoubtfully inhabitants of Thailand. Why are they treated ...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Pooliekev, do you know or there are more american built warships in Thai navy? We know that the hel...(Read More)

One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved

Would also be interesting to see what their safety drill training matrix looked like. How often they...(Read More)

 

