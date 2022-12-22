333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Royal Thai Navy takes flak over lost ship

Royal Thai Navy takes flak over lost ship

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has come under fire over the sinking of its warship as a House committee on military affairs prepares to grill Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha over the matter next week.

weathermarine
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 22 December 2022, 01:05PM

The corvette HTMS Sukhothai, which sank during a storm in the Gulf of Thailand on Sunday night. Photo: Royal Thai Navy.

The corvette HTMS Sukhothai, which sank during a storm in the Gulf of Thailand on Sunday night. Photo: Royal Thai Navy.

Prasert Chantararuangtong, an adviser to the committee, said that the panel has taken the matter up for consideration and will summon Gen Prayut as well as navy chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet to explain the matter next week, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Prasert, also secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, said he wondered how well HTMS Sukhothai had been maintained before it sank on Sunday (Dec 18), adding that the navy had received regular budget allocations for the upkeep of the warship.

He also criticised the navy over a lack of safety standards on board the ship, as there were not enough life jackets to go around when the vessel capsized during a storm.

He questioned whether the weather conditions were taken into account before the ship set sail.

“If the conditions were terrible, why was going out to sea insisted upon? A ship at this level must have had a system to pump out any water, but when it listed, it capsized and sank easily,” he said.

Thaikorn Polsuwan, an adviser to a House committee studying and monitoring budget spending management, yesterday asked the committee chairman, Chaiya Promma, and Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew to investigate the navy’s budget spending on the maintenance of the warship.

He said he wanted the committee to look into whether the navy had spent its budget on maintenance efficiently and whether the navy had bought enough life-saving gear for crew members.

“The navy must comply with the International Convention for the Safety of Life At Sea. There must be enough life jackets for those on board a ship,” he said.

Dr Cholnan said he will raise the matter in parliament on Thursday and will demand that Gen Prayut take responsibility.

“Someone must be held responsible,” he said, adding that the opposition will scrutinise the navy’s budget spending on the ship’s maintenance.

Adm Choengchai admitted on Tuesday that there were not enough life jackets for crew members on the ship.

But he explained that before the ship sank, it took on board 15 marines and another 15 personnel from the Air and Coastal Defence Command to take part in a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of the Prince of Chumphon, who is regarded as the “Father of the Thai Navy” in Chumphon.

He said that the ship’s crew already had their personal life jackets while there were also life jackets kept in reserve for emergencies, as well as other life-saving appliances such as life rafts.

“Since there were not enough life jackets for the extra 30 people on board, we tried to use other equipment to save those who had no life jackets,” Adm Choengchai said, adding a life raft can accommodate up to 15 people.

“Of the 30 who had no life jackets, 18 were pulled from the sea while the rest remained in the sea,” he said.

Prayut expressed his deepest regret over the casualties yesterday and extended his condolences to the families of the dead crew members, saying that he will see to it that the families of the deceased will receive the compensation they deserve.

HTMS Sukhothai sank on Sunday evening about 20 nautical miles off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan with 105 crew on board.

According to navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin, HTMS Sukhothai was on patrol off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan district when it was battered by high waves and strong winds.

The ship listed sharply and took on water, which damaged its electrical systems and caused the engines to fail. Without power, the corvette listed even further and eventually capsized, he said.

The navy on Wednesday deployed a remote-controlled SeaFox mine disposal vehicle to take photos of the sunken corvette and help plan for its salvage.

According to the navy, of the 105 crew members on board the corvette when it went down, 82 had been found as of yesterday. Six were found dead, and 23 were still missing.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 30 Hours adrift at sea, Navy criticised over sunken warship, Phuket holiday events || December 22
Soi Bangla to be proposed as sole 4am nightlife closing zone in Thailand
Rescued elephant calf ‘Thanwa’ dies
‘Serpent’ serial killer expected to be released in Nepal
Attacker who stabbed three boys outside school surrenders
Phuket gears up for Christmas, New Year
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Rd pilot proposal, Navy finds bodies and rescue one, New Year stimulus || December 21
Russian assaulted at Central intersection
Women volunteers called on to boost road safety
Flash floods ravage southern provinces
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 25
One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved
New year gift basket price control checks underway
Top 5 Bitcoin YouTube Channels to Follow in 2023
Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

 

Phuket community
Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Yes Kurt, there are. Surprised you don't know as you usually know everything. My advise for you ...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

@JohnC Utter nonsense ! Have you ever been in a Muay Thai/ MMA camp ?Obviously not. And Russians a...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

Wow Timothy ! Just by looking at motorcycle driver you are able to know their nationality . Respect ...(Read More)

Sea gypsies on Koh Lipe threaten rally in Bangkok over land conflict

Thinking about it, these sea gypsies are undoubtfully inhabitants of Thailand. Why are they treated ...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Pooliekev, do you know or there are more american built warships in Thai navy? We know that the hel...(Read More)

One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved

Would also be interesting to see what their safety drill training matrix looked like. How often they...(Read More)

One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved

Worldwide saftey standards (solas, IMO) require vessels to carry more than one life jacket per crew ...(Read More)

Women volunteers called on to boost road safety

Seems strange in a country where women are treated as second class citizens that they are asked to a...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

Not something related to Russian only, just the vast majority of them. Most of the martial arts toss...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

No one in Government or TAT talks now about 'quality tourists'. Every cent, penny, ruble is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners

 