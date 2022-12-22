British International School, Phuket
Phuket gears up for Christmas, New Year

Phuket gears up for Christmas, New Year

PHUKET: Karon Municipality is inviting people to join the festivities on Pak Bang Rd along the Kata beachfront on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as Phuket gears up for festive activities all across the island to celebrate the New Year.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 December 2022, 11:16AM

Festivities are being held across the island as Phuket ushers in the New Year. Image: Phuket Info Center

Festivities are being held across the island as Phuket ushers in the New Year. Image: Phuket Info Center

Festivities are being held across the island as Phuket ushers in the New Year. Image: Phuket Info Center

Festivities are being held across the island as Phuket ushers in the New Year. Image: Phuket Info Center

A host of Thai stars will perform on stage at Saphan Hin. Image. PR Phuket

A host of Thai stars will perform on stage at Saphan Hin. Image. PR Phuket

The PPAO will host its own festival at Surin Beach. Image: PPAO

The PPAO will host its own festival at Surin Beach. Image: PPAO

Karon Municipality is hosting a special festival along the Kata beachfront on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Image: Karon Municipality

Karon Municipality is hosting a special festival along the Kata beachfront on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Image: Karon Municipality

The “Dern Rim Lay @ Kata” festival, co-organised by the Phuket office Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Phuket), will be held next to the Karon Municipality Office.

Hundreds of stalls will be set up to provide local delicacies, and there will be a “chic photo point” for people to take selfies and even outdoor movie screenings will be held at the beachfront site.

Entertainment includes live stage performances and a concert by Thai artist Tem Nawa on Saturday (Dec 24), followed by the Samran band on Sunday (Dec 25).

The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) will hold its ‘Phuket Countdown 2023’ event at Surin Beach from Dec 29-31.

The festivities include hundreds of food stalls, along with a tattoo contest, a fancy balloon display, a “middle of the sea” light show and a “beautiful colours of Phuket” show.

Live music includes concerts on the beach by Thai bands Skypass on Dec 29 and Open Game on Dec 30.

Thai singer Benz Jariya and band Du-Omay will perform on New Year’s Eve along with the popular Southern Thai band Kang Kang.

The main Phuket Countdown 2023 event will be held at Saphan Hin, where festivities and live music will be held each night from Dec 28 - Jan 5.

A host of Thai celebrities and performs have been lined up for the event, including ‘Pi Mai - Hai Tong Dum’ (New Year - give gold) on Dec 28, P.Pern Samrong on Dec 29 and Nui Suwina on Dec 30.

Taking the spotlight on New Year;s Eve will be popular R Siam artist Jeab Benjaporn, to be followed by the ushering in of the New Year with the traditional fireworks display, usually the biggest on the island on the night. 

The Phuket Provincial Office, which is organising the event, promises that the fireworks display this year “are bigger than ever”.

The live music concerts will continue with Thai band Skypass on Jan 1, Phuket’s own ‘Samkong TemWong’ on Jan 2, Thai celebrity Ekkachai Srivichai on Jan 3, ‘Ef Dokfah R Siam’ on Jan 4 and Amp Situ on Jan 5.

The festivities will continue across the island, with each municipality holding its own events, along with hotels, resorts, pubs, bars and other venues all holding their own celebrations.

The Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket Governor’s Office, yesterday posted notices of more than 60 events already lined up to be held across the island.

