THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st Thai wins in UFC! Phuket mops up after floods! Loy Krathong festivities? || November 1

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st Thai wins in UFC! Phuket mops up after floods! Loy Krathong festivities? || November 1

PHUKET XTRA - November 1 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 1st Thai fighter signs, wins in UFC! |:| Two killed in clash with rangers |:| Phuket mops up after storm, floods |:| Loy Krathong festivities announced |:| 17,000 cops deployed for ASEAN Sumit Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 1 November 2019, 06:23PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rights agency implores 'Thailand: Do not open Anti Fake News Centre'
More than 400 houses damaged by Phuket flash floods
Search for Belarus tourist to enter Day 5
Police nab landscaper with meth pills, ice
Patong, Kathu announce Loy Krathong festivities
Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc
Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia coast
Suspect caught in body-in-the-fridge murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat charged over child sex offences! Tourist missing! Airport Underpass done? || October 31
Search for Belarus tourist, missing in Phuket surf, continues
Driver escapes with just scratches as wipeout leaves car embedded in guardrail
Body of local man missing from Layan Beach found
Omani online scammer arrested in Phuket
Phuket expat charged in Australia over child sex offences
Patong roads to close for Phuket Carnival

 

Phuket community
Phuket Elephant Sanctuary to launch island’s first ‘hands-off’ experience

And where exactly IS Phuket Elephant Sanctuary? Only there's no shortages of tourist traps on Ph...(Read More)

Baht vexes tourism groups

Wow, for people to actual admit that their occupancy rates are 30% how low are they really? Bearing ...(Read More)

Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare

@ Shwe, I agree with you. That T-junction did do in the past very well with just a traffic light sys...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc

Were the drains and ditches Chaofa West Rd and around there not prepared/cleaned in advance for a bi...(Read More)

Driver escapes with just scratches as wipeout leaves car embedded in guardrail

I always wonder or thai car insurances pay out in cases of reckless driving or 'falling asleep&#...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

It seems a person, with common sense, would understand why others ":don't" seems you a...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Common sense meaning:"the basic level of practical knowledge and judgment that we all need to h...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

@ Sir Burr. You are right. Thx for correcting me. I know that 'O' goes via thai embassy own ...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc

cutting down the trees on the hills in Karon,without constructing proper retaining walls - result ye...(Read More)

Pattaya faces water shortages next year

Sometimes I ask myself: Is the thai real estate industry putting enough pressure on thai officialdo...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique