PHUKET: As the Phuket Carnival gets underway in Patong today, Patong Municipality has announced that the town will celebrate the annual Loy Krathong Festival on Nov 9-11.

By The Phuket News

Friday 1 November 2019, 03:46PM

Patong Municipality will hold its Loy Krathong festivities along Patong Beach, with a variety of performances on stage, and including the traditional “Nang Noppamas” beauty pageant - which is open to any nationality – as well as its renowned “Most Beautiful Krathong” contest.

On the day of the Loy Krathong festival itself, Nov 11, people are invited to float their krathong on Patong Bay. People are urged to use krathong made from natural materials and flowers only.

Meanwhile, Kathu Municipality has announced that it too will hold its Loy Krathong festivities from Nov 9-11, at the usual site, Kathu Public Park (see map below).

On Nov 9 and 10, there will be live-band performances, and on Nov 11 the traditional “Nang Noppamas” beauty pageant will be held, along with other activities, including “Noo Noi Noppamas” beauty pageant for young children and a “Most Beautiful Krathong” contest.

At both festival sites in Patong and Kathu, as is tradition, there will be many street foods stalls and booths showcasing local entertainment for people to enjoy.