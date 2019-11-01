THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong, Kathu announce Loy Krathong festivities

Patong, Kathu announce Loy Krathong festivities

PHUKET: As the Phuket Carnival gets underway in Patong today, Patong Municipality has announced that the town will celebrate the annual Loy Krathong Festival on Nov 9-11.

patongculture
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 November 2019, 03:46PM

Patong Municipality has announced its Loy Krathong festivities will be held along the Patong beachfront on Nov 9-11. Image: Patong Municipality

Patong Municipality has announced its Loy Krathong festivities will be held along the Patong beachfront on Nov 9-11. Image: Patong Municipality

Kathu Municipality has announced its Loy Krathong festivities will be held along at Kathu Public Park on Nov 9-11. Image: Kathu Municipality

Kathu Municipality has announced its Loy Krathong festivities will be held along at Kathu Public Park on Nov 9-11. Image: Kathu Municipality

« »

Patong Municipality will hold its Loy Krathong festivities along Patong Beach, with a variety of performances on stage, and including the traditional “Nang Noppamas” beauty pageant - which is open to any nationality – as well as its renowned “Most Beautiful Krathong” contest.

On the day of the Loy Krathong festival itself, Nov 11, people are invited to float their krathong on Patong Bay. People are urged to use krathong made from natural materials and flowers only.

Meanwhile, Kathu Municipality has announced that it too will hold its Loy Krathong festivities from Nov 9-11, at the usual site, Kathu Public Park (see map below).

QSI International School Phuket

On Nov 9 and 10, there will be live-band performances, and on Nov 11 the traditional “Nang Noppamas” beauty pageant will be held, along with other activities, including “Noo Noi Noppamas” beauty pageant for young children and a “Most Beautiful Krathong” contest.

At both festival sites in Patong and Kathu, as is tradition, there will be many street foods stalls and booths showcasing local entertainment for people to enjoy.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police nab landscaper with meth pills, ice
Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc
Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia coast
Suspect caught in body-in-the-fridge murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat charged over child sex offences! Tourist missing! Airport Underpass done? || October 31
Search for Belarus tourist, missing in Phuket surf, continues
Driver escapes with just scratches as wipeout leaves car embedded in guardrail
Body of local man missing from Layan Beach found
Omani online scammer arrested in Phuket
Phuket expat charged in Australia over child sex offences
Patong roads to close for Phuket Carnival
Myanmar Police Chief welcomed to Phuket
Belarusian man disappears while swimming at Nai Thon Beach
Pattaya faces water shortages next year
Brothers wanted in UK truck disaster probe

 

Phuket community
Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Wouldn't matter Nasa...there are towers at Surin and Kamala, and I have never seen anyone sittin...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

@kurt You are still describing the visa as A and A-O which is wrong The difference between them is...(Read More)

Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare

another waste of money, does nothing to improve traffic flow...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Control about what??? If police control about helmets, speeding, alcohol .... nobody likes it. but c...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

K,with your knowledge of the street rules in Thailand,i'm surprised you still alive.You are prob...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

K,somehow you are a very rare type of slow thinking.Again: There is no "Non immigrant A Visa&qu...(Read More)

AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights

"Whay not Free or we pay you" Great Nasa,you must be a real genius and successful business...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

"...if not,than the roads are of the same rank" Good luck with that ! "The van drive...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

There is a official thai traffic sign to inform a driver he/she goes to enter a main road. Many so c...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

GT, writing only about 'A' or A-O' visa, of course about non immigration visa. Are there...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
The Sunday Brunch Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket