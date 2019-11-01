Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc

PHUKET: Officials in Karon and Chalong this morning are inspecting the damage done by flash floods across southern parts of the island late yesterday afternoon (Oct 31) after people from 170 homes were evacuated to shelters for safety.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 1 November 2019, 10:37AM

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: PR Dept

Many areas in Chalong were heavily affected by the flash floods with Chao Fa West Rd rendered impassable, leaving all traffic diverted onto Chao Fa East Rd, which very quickly became jammed by a massive tailback.

Areas in Karon were also heavily affected, particularly hard hit were homes and businesses on Patak Rd Soi 18.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) set up an emergency shelter at a Muay Thai camp located behind the TOT office on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong and another shelter at Karon Temple, where families evacuated from their homes were given blankets, food and other assistance.

Those not evacuated to the shelters were taken into safe government buildings.

Chalong Municipality announced this morning that any persons affected by the floods needing government assistance can contact the emergency assistance stations set up at the following locations in Chalong subdistrict:

Chalong Municipality, located on Luang Por Chaem Rd

Baan Nakok Market on Chao Fa West Rd in Moo 5

The Phu Yai Baan in Moo 7

The Elderly Club in Soi Thanuyep in Moo 8

Takdang Village Boxing Stadium in Moo 4

In order to receive government assistance people must present a copy of their ID card, house registration and photos of flooding of their home. People who live in rented properties must present a copy of their rental agreement and a copy of the ID card of the owner of the house.