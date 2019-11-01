THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc

Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc

PHUKET: Officials in Karon and Chalong this morning are inspecting the damage done by flash floods across southern parts of the island late yesterday afternoon (Oct 31) after people from 170 homes were evacuated to shelters for safety.

weather
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 1 November 2019, 10:37AM

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Ornanong Hirun

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: Chalong Municipality

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: PR Dept

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: PR Dept

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: PR Dept

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: PR Dept

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: PR Dept

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: PR Dept

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: PR Dept

The heavy rains wreaked havoc throughout Chalong and Karon in the south of Phuket late yesterday afternoon and yesterday evening (Oct 31). Photo: PR Dept

« »

Many areas in Chalong were heavily affected by the flash floods with Chao Fa West Rd rendered impassable, leaving all traffic diverted onto Chao Fa East Rd, which very quickly became jammed by a massive tailback.

Areas in Karon were also heavily affected, particularly hard hit were homes and businesses on Patak Rd Soi 18.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) set up an emergency shelter at a Muay Thai camp located behind the TOT office on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong and another shelter at Karon Temple, where families evacuated from their homes were given blankets, food and other assistance.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Those not evacuated to the shelters were taken into safe government buildings.

Chalong Municipality announced this morning that any persons affected by the floods needing government assistance can contact the emergency assistance stations set up at the following locations in Chalong subdistrict:

  • Chalong Municipality, located on Luang Por Chaem Rd
  • Baan Nakok Market on Chao Fa West Rd in Moo 5
  • The Phu Yai Baan in Moo 7
  • The Elderly Club in Soi Thanuyep in Moo 8
  • Takdang Village Boxing Stadium in Moo 4

In order to receive government assistance people must present a copy of their ID card, house registration and photos of flooding of their home. People who live in rented properties must present a copy of their rental agreement and a copy of the ID card of the owner of the house.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia coast
Suspect caught in body-in-the-fridge murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat charged over child sex offences! Tourist missing! Airport Underpass done? || October 31
Search for Belarus tourist, missing in Phuket surf, continues
Driver escapes with just scratches as wipeout leaves car embedded in guardrail
Body of local man missing from Layan Beach found
Omani online scammer arrested in Phuket
Phuket expat charged in Australia over child sex offences
Patong roads to close for Phuket Carnival
Myanmar Police Chief welcomed to Phuket
Belarusian man disappears while swimming at Nai Thon Beach
Pattaya faces water shortages next year
Brothers wanted in UK truck disaster probe
Baht vexes tourism groups
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant lays on car! Piglet toy as meth mule? Arrest in 'body in fridge' case || October 30

 

Phuket community
Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Wouldn't matter Nasa...there are towers at Surin and Kamala, and I have never seen anyone sittin...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

@kurt You are still describing the visa as A and A-O which is wrong The difference between them is...(Read More)

Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare

another waste of money, does nothing to improve traffic flow...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Control about what??? If police control about helmets, speeding, alcohol .... nobody likes it. but c...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

K,with your knowledge of the street rules in Thailand,i'm surprised you still alive.You are prob...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

K,somehow you are a very rare type of slow thinking.Again: There is no "Non immigrant A Visa&qu...(Read More)

AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights

"Whay not Free or we pay you" Great Nasa,you must be a real genius and successful business...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

"...if not,than the roads are of the same rank" Good luck with that ! "The van drive...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

There is a official thai traffic sign to inform a driver he/she goes to enter a main road. Many so c...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

GT, writing only about 'A' or A-O' visa, of course about non immigration visa. Are there...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The Sunday Brunch Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie