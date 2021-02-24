PHUKET XTRA - February 24 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Vaccines arrive in Thailand |:| Phuket retirees with financial issues urged to apply for COVID visa |:| Myanmar foreign minister visits Thailand |:| Attempted murder charge for drunk Phuket cop over Bangla shooting Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 24 February 2021, 06:14PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
if they wont let you into thailand without being vaccinated, according to the phuket news poll, they...(Read More)
lalala, re: covid deaths. in america the CDC fessed up and issued a formal press statement stating 9...(Read More)
So many ill informed people, posting here! The immigration department require an 800K bank balance, ...(Read More)
So, how do people who are eligible get in line? Who do they contact. More information is needed....(Read More)
His family will probably be given B50,000 for their trouble whether he lives or dies. His family sh...(Read More)
@JohnC. You are so wrong for many reasons. tamvong is correct, but, there are many other ways to g...(Read More)
JohnC, you need to get your facts straight. The 800K is required only for the 2 month before and the...(Read More)
on top of all the obvious crimes here it's illegal for officers to carry guns while off duty....(Read More)
Bearing in mind he was a cop in Patong its probably not the best place to hold him. Vested interests...(Read More)
Well, this is lawless Phuket. Under the 'umbrella' of Chalong Police station are bars around...(Read More)
skip | 24 February 2021 - 19:00:35