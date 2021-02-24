BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st batch of COVID vaccines arrive in Thailand! || February 24

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st batch of COVID vaccines arrive in Thailand! || February 24

PHUKET XTRA - February 24 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Vaccines arrive in Thailand |:| Phuket retirees with financial issues urged to apply for COVID visa |:| Myanmar foreign minister visits Thailand |:| Attempted murder charge for drunk Phuket cop over Bangla shooting Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 24 February 2021, 06:14PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

skip | 24 February 2021 - 19:00:35 

if they wont let you into thailand without being vaccinated, according to the phuket news poll, they have eliminated just under 50% of potential tourists. and how many tourists have they predicted this year ? i predict the WHO will not remove international bans regardless of vaccination. time will tell. natural herd immunity is the only way out, it has worked for every pandemic in history.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine
Resort staff must stay on site during Phuket ‘villa quarantine’
Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting
Tiger Woods in surgery after car crash
Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot
Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Drunk Phuket cop shoots vendor on Bangla Road! || February 23
COVID vaccination priorities announced
Air transit passengers now welcome, ‘yacht quarantine’ proposed
Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd
Man arrested in Phuket Town with 4.5k ya bah pills, 600g of crystal meth
Phuket Town bars raided for late trading
NASA releases first audio from Mars
Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day
TAT wants vaccine passport policy

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st batch of COVID vaccines arrive in Thailand! || February 24

if they wont let you into thailand without being vaccinated, according to the phuket news poll, they...(Read More)

Phuket divided on taking COVID vaccine: Poll

lalala, re: covid deaths. in america the CDC fessed up and issued a formal press statement stating 9...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

So many ill informed people, posting here! The immigration department require an 800K bank balance, ...(Read More)

COVID vaccination priorities announced

So, how do people who are eligible get in line? Who do they contact. More information is needed....(Read More)

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

His family will probably be given B50,000 for their trouble whether he lives or dies. His family sh...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

@JohnC. You are so wrong for many reasons. tamvong is correct, but, there are many other ways to g...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

JohnC, you need to get your facts straight. The 800K is required only for the 2 month before and the...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

on top of all the obvious crimes here it's illegal for officers to carry guns while off duty....(Read More)

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

Bearing in mind he was a cop in Patong its probably not the best place to hold him. Vested interests...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

Well, this is lawless Phuket. Under the 'umbrella' of Chalong Police station are bars around...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 