BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

THAILAND: The first COVID-19 vaccine to be given to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is made by AstraZeneca, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Chinese
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 24 February 2021, 10:14AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in a signing ceremony to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine from producer AstraZeneca, at Government House on Nov 27. Photo: Government House.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in a signing ceremony to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine from producer AstraZeneca, at Government House on Nov 27. Photo: Government House.

“It’s important that Gen Prayut take the first COVID-19 vaccine shot because he is the country’s leader. There will naturally be a risk-assessment process by the Disease Control Department, which is an internationally accepted standard procedure. But it’s not discrimination,” Mr Anutin said yesterday (Feb 23).

The minister apparently wanted to clear the confusion on the previous day, when Gen Prayut said he would take the first shot to boost confidence in the vaccine among people.

A doctor later warned the first lot of vaccine to arrive in Thailand today, the Chinese-made Sinovac, had been tested only on the age group of 18-59 and its efficacy and side effects are not known in other age groups.

Since Gen Prayut is 67, the vaccine is apparently not for him.

Mr Anutin said yesterday the doses to arrive in Thailand today were from two manufacturers - 117,000 from AstraZeneca and an unspecified number of Sinovac.

“Had there not been any drama, the vaccine would have arrived sooner,” he said.

He did not elaborate but activist Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit had earlier criticised the country’s vaccine plan for being “too little, too late”. The Move Forward Party linked to Mr Thanathorn also brought up the issue during the no-confidence debate last week.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine today came as a surprise since no imported doses of the vaccine had been on the plan.

“Gen Prayut will receive the vaccine with no age restrictions - AstraZeneca. The director of the National Vaccine Insitute had procured them. The date has not been set yet for the shot but the prime minister will be able to perform his duty normally after taking it,” said Mr Anutin.

He added the intervals were 14-28 days for Sinovac and six weeks for AstraZeneca. Both require a two-dose regimen.

The vaccination will take place initially at medical facilities. People will have to wait 30 minutes after taking the shots to observe symptoms.

According to the original plans, the first lot of vaccines to arrive is 200,000 doses of Sinovac today, followed by 800,000 doses in March and 1 million more in April.

The rest of the vaccine for Thais in 2021 will be AstraZeneca made locally by Siam Bioscience, available from June to August (26 million) and September to December (35 million).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Resort staff must stay on site during Phuket ‘villa quarantine’
Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting
Tiger Woods in surgery after car crash
Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Drunk Phuket cop shoots vendor on Bangla Road! || February 23
COVID vaccination priorities announced
Air transit passengers now welcome, ‘yacht quarantine’ proposed
Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd
Man arrested in Phuket Town with 4.5k ya bah pills, 600g of crystal meth
Phuket Town bars raided for late trading
NASA releases first audio from Mars
Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day
TAT wants vaccine passport policy
FDA wants cannabis put on its list of essential medicines
More easing under proposed COVID-19 remapping

 

Phuket community
Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

JohnC, you need to get your facts straight. The 800K is required only for the 2 month before and the...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

on top of all the obvious crimes here it's illegal for officers to carry guns while off duty....(Read More)

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

Bearing in mind he was a cop in Patong its probably not the best place to hold him. Vested interests...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

Well, this is lawless Phuket. Under the 'umbrella' of Chalong Police station are bars around...(Read More)

Air transit passengers now welcome, ‘yacht quarantine’ proposed

That 14 days aboard followed by 14 days ashore quarantine is complete madness. I month quarantine! C...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

Immigration Dept is very very reasonable with alternative visa offer what can even be extended many ...(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Do we know or the 'ban announcement', done Jan. 2015 by Coup General from the barracks actua...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

What is a nightclub still doing open at 5-6am anyway? They must be paying lots of tea money to someb...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

Retirement visa requires 800,000 Baht in a bank account, NOT 400,000. Can't Phuket News even get...(Read More)

Phuket Town bars raided for late trading

Three venues were found nicely closed at midnight. Well, it pays off to shuffle brown envelopes. As ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Brightview Center
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket

 