Prayut will be first to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today (Feb 22) he would be the first Thai to be inoculated with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine due to arrive on Wednesday from China.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Monday 22 February 2021, 06:53PM

Prayut: ready for vaccination. Photo: AFP.

“I am ready for vaccination,” Gen Prayut said.

The first shipment of 200,000 Sinovac doses will arrive in Bangkok from Beijing on Wednesday by a Thai Airways International flight. Another 800,000 doses will arrive in March and 1 million more in April.

The government has also purchased 26 million doses from AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish pharmaceutical company.

CMI - Thailand

Thailand is late in receiving vaccine deliveries. Among its Southeast Asia neighbours, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Singapore have already received shipments and begun giving vaccinations.

The opposition Move Forward Party attacked the government on the economic damage due to the delayed vaccine rollout during the censure debate last week.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denied the government was complacent in ordering vaccines, pointing out that Thailand had a low rate of infection and fatalities.

Phuket community
Phuket divided on taking COVID vaccine: Poll

There is evidence that two doses of the vaccine provides a much stronger defence than catching Covid...(Read More)

Phuket divided on taking COVID vaccine: Poll

An extremely small number have had a severe reaction; this was expected and they have all recovered....(Read More)

Phuket divided on taking COVID vaccine: Poll

I’m stuck in the UK unable to get to my second Phuket home. Since Dec there have been over 16 mill...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

I arrived in Kl Friday. quarantine will be done by Thursday. They count the 3 day from when you do ...(Read More)

Angry wife crashes party as man marries mistress

@John C. / Kurt Better to get aware of the laws in Thailand before posting any more nonsense on...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

Fantastic, Phuket has now been saved. Open the shops, open the bars. Salvation has arrived. Halle...(Read More)

Phuket perfect testbed for reopening tourism: Bill Heinecke

My last flight was in 2014. I have evolved and so can you. I'm also not making a living off tour...(Read More)

Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub

Well, the Petchaburi Maj Gen Uthai now experience himself what it means for normal citizens, who wan...(Read More)

Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub

Wait, wait, can Maj Gen Pornsak order Col Akit to investigate also the illegal opening times of bars...(Read More)

Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub

@Fascinated I'm not disagreeing with you, but he is a police chief and the area around H2O is no...(Read More)

 

