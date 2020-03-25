PHUKET XTRA - March 25 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Three more COVID-19 cases in Phuket |:| Banks to stay open |:| Thailand cases reach 934 |:| Sirinath National Park to go easy on order to close |:| Borders reopen for migrants Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 25 March 2020, 06:59PM
