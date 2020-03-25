Three more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, official total hits 29

PHUKET: Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew announced today (Mar 25) that three new COVID-19 cases in Phuket have been confirmed, bringing the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed in Phuket to 29.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 March 2020, 01:04PM

Three more cases were announced this morning (Mar 25). Image: PPHO

According to the information released this morning, health officials have checked 1,270,890 people at the airport and a further 38,327 checked at “other ports”.

So far 718 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were three “new cases”, Dr Thanit said.

Of the 718, 618 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 98 remain in hospital under observation.

Of those 98 still in hospital, 71 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

Dr Thanit gave limited details of the new cases announced today as follows:

Case 27. A Thai woman, 35, a masseuse who came into close contact with an infected person. She became ill on Saturday (Mar 21).

Case 28. A Thai man, 33, who worked at Phuket International Airport and was in frequent contact with many tourists. He became ill last Saturday (Mar 21).

Case 29. A British national*, 42. No details of occupation or status of staying in the country, or even the patient’s gender. The British national "arrived" in Thailand, or last re-entered Thailand, on March 19. and became ill last Saturday (Mar 21).

Dr Thanit said those who remained under observation in the hospital do not have severe symptom and repeated warning for those traveled or worked in Bangla Rd, from the beginning of March, to see doctor if having fever, coughing, and sore throat.

Dr Thanit also asked other people to avoid visiting or attending events or places where crowds of people are gathered.

“Stay home and do not go out for unnecessary activities,” he said.

UPDATE: Not a Frenchman as originally reported by officials.