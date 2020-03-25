Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

100 people denied entry to Thailand

100 people denied entry to Thailand

THAILAND: Airport authorities have blocked almost 100 travellers from entering Thailand, with 73 of them being deported for not having enough special documents to meet special immigration measures to combat the COVID-19 disease.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafetytourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 25 March 2020, 09:12AM

An immigration police officer signals for a visitor to stop for a check at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

An immigration police officer signals for a visitor to stop for a check at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

They were among 4,533 passengers – both Thais and foreigners who entered Thailand on Sunday (Mar 22) via Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports, according to Dr Kajornsak Kaewcharat, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

Apart from those deported, six more are in the process of leaving the country while the remaining 15 have been detained, he said.

To enter Thailand, both Thai and foreigner travellers need to show health certificates and related health insurance coverage or documents to guarantee their whereabouts to ensure they are “fit-to-fly”, Dr Kajornsak told the press.

Foreigners must show medical certificates with lab results stating they have tested negative for COVID-19 while Thais must have received approval from doctors to be healthy to travel.

The documents must be issued within 72 hours before flights depart.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Other documents include certification from Thai embassies (for Thai nationals) and details of where they will stay under the 14-day self-isolation requirement upon their return to Thailand.

The government has agreed with medical experts to be more selective regarding all arrivals as part of efforts to stem COVID-19 transmission, which is becoming more severe domestically.

All border checkpoints have also been temporarily closed though some were briefly reopened on Monday (Mar 23) and yesterday to allow throngs of migrant workers to return to their countries.

The Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT), which oversees six international airports, is also adopting “social distancing” for people waiting in seats at five international airports to curtail the possibility of transmission, according to Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, president of AoT.

AoT yesterday rearranged seats to ensure each traveller is kept between one and two metres apart from one another at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai Airways prepares to ground fleet
Billion-plus Indians under lockdown as virus spreads
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 9 new coronavirus infections in Phuket? Thailand to declare emergency! || March 24
Emergency decree coming Thursday
Vendor offers free meals to people put out of work by coronavirus
General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced
Korean man found dodging 14-day isolation in Buri Ram
China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan
British Embassy starts issuing support letter for visa extensions
New Phuket Provincial Hall convention hall to become COVID-19 ‘field hospital’
Thailand reports three more coronavirus deaths
Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order
WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’ as Britain orders lockdown
Disease control dept issues urgent coronavirus alert
Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied

 

Phuket community
Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

MartinK/HubertK, it will be nice seeing less critical comments from those who post nothing except cr...(Read More)

General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

Papa paul.. as the saying goes, the first casualty of war, is the truth, and with the PM now having ...(Read More)

Emergency decree coming Thursday

Looks like he's got his ultimate powers (article 44) back....(Read More)

Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

Dear Editor: Thank you. I hope you enforce and keep this policy. Even better if you make it 3 per p...(Read More)

Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

Regarding the decision from the Phuket News to allow only 6 comments per person and per day, I have ...(Read More)

Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

Rather late in the day as usual...(Read More)

Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

@Jpags9: No the beaches aren't closed, and it's a problem. Just like in many other countries...(Read More)

WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’ as Britain orders lockdown

All those buses jam packed to far points. Look for Thailand to be the new epicenter in 2 weeks. Tha...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

The responsible attitude is refusing to go to the hospital for what are mild symptoms. The irrespons...(Read More)

General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

The authoroties in Bangkok say the anyone who says there is a Government coverup will be prosicuted ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
The LifeCo Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Singha
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 