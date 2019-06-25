Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1 year anniversary of cave rescue! Home smoking ’illegal’? Heavy rains here! || June 25

PHUKET XTRA - June 25 1 year anniversary of cave rescue! |:| Smoking in homes ’illegal’? |:| Hearing over 2007 Phuket plane crash |:| Take taxi ploy to rob woman |:| Heavy rains to batter Phuket? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 25 June 2019, 06:19PM

 

 

Phuket community
Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster

Despite all the discussion of what Thailand has done to make themselves look better to the Chinese.....(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Ben, they never bring in foreign experts to help with any major projects because it would make it mu...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

Oh, so this Chartchai was just being a good citizen trying to protect tourists from this bad guy??? ...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

‘the fight started because Panya has been cautioned over trying to trick and steal tourists’ be...(Read More)

Surf danger warning issued for Phuket

No need for having "ISLA'.There is already that expert pendejo.Just keep publishing his adv...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

What on earth is going on?! The guy's just sitting there smiling at the camera? Perfectly happy ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

Ah yes - only recently the head of the taxi clubs was complaining about new taxes driving away touri...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

"Looking after lady boys" ?? Sounds like beside driving a cookie tin some of them are also...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

Is it not about time that Phuket Provincial Hall stops to look away from the absence of decent publi...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Everyone knows this is just a major boondoggle. I am all for light rail systems, but Thailand has p...(Read More)

 

