Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Smoking in homes may be deemed illegal ‘only as a form of domestic abuse’

PHUKET: Those who smoke at home and affect the health of others may be considered to be breaking a new law that comes into effect on Aug 20 if they are deemed to have caused harm as a form of domestic abuse, the Director-General of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has confirmed.

healthcrime
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 June 2019, 01:47PM

Any person considered to have caused a severe hazard to the physical and mental health, freedom or reputation of a member of the family is subject to legal penalties, said Lertpanya Buranabandit, Director-General of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. Photo: NNT

Any person considered to have caused a severe hazard to the physical and mental health, freedom or reputation of a member of the family is subject to legal penalties, said Lertpanya Buranabandit, Director-General of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. Photo: NNT

Department Director-General Lertpanya Buranabandit on Friday (June 21) explained that the Family Development and Protection Act B.E. 2562, which will become effective on August 20, 2019, aims to prevent severe hazards to family as well as promote the welfare of family members, reported state news agency NNT. (See story here.)

Any person considered to have caused a severe hazard to the physical and mental health, freedom or reputation of a member of the family is subject to legal penalties, he said.

That may result in a criminal lawsuit in cases of physical assault and a lawsuit in the Central Juvenile and Family Court, which may legally force the smoker at home to undergo a rehabilitation course and to quit smoking for the sake of family members, Mr Lertpanya added.

News of the new law breaking late last week (see story here) sparked much heated debate online over the rights of smokers and what people do in their own homes versus the impact smokers have on other people’s health.

QSI International School Phuket

The Promotion and Protection of Family Institutions Act defines domestic violence as any act a person in the family commits onto another for the purpose that may cause harm to life, body, mind, health, freedom, or reputation of the person, reported Thai PBS. (See story here.)

Smoking at home also “may lead to physical or emotional violence” because of aggressiveness when there is a lack of smoking, according to Post Today, adding that the behaviour could also ruin relationships between a smoking family member and non-smokers in the house.

According to Post Today, offenders may be required to appear in two courts, including the Criminal Court and the Central Juvenile and Family Court.

Once convicted, the court may order a person to receive treatment to quit smoking in an attempt to protect the person's family, said the report. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Smoking at home to be banned
Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill
Police hunt for ’power cards’ agents
Phuket airport offers reward for catching wayward smokers
Medical cannabis, kratom bill passed by NLA
Tourists warned of e-cigarette fines
Three arrest warrants issued for attackers of German tourist in Phuket
Ao Nang cliff fall, sex-assault survivor Hannah Gavios to run New York City Marathon on crutches
Phuket pickup driver flees scene with friends after early morning crash
Four suspects questioned over German tourist attack not attackers, says victim
Parents slam school bullying response
Australia shutters notorious offshore asylum camp
Hospital apologises for nurse’s violent handling of old patient
Civil action to be taken against shot Phuket driver’s family
Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

 

Phuket community
Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Everyone knows this is just a major boondoggle. I am all for light rail systems, but Thailand has p...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

You really...really, can't make this stuff up. You can also tell that the parties involved (pol...(Read More)

Surf danger warning issued for Phuket

It seems like someone needs to actually go and look at the ocean before making these hysterical clai...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

Rats in the streets. Look at their pictures, all smiles, like they enjoyed their brief stopover at ...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying

Is this 'taxi driver' already convicted and serve jail time? When the Patong police starts ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

When, when are Phuket Officials going to show and prove they have the balls to handle this tuk tuk m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder

These wildlife officials are a complete joke....How are they even in their positions? They obviously...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Not just about vanity, it's about greed. They all want their snouts in that huge trough! They co...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder

Some would say all zoo's are cruel. Others point to the conservation benefits of people engaging...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Thai Officialdom not even hiding their budget games. It's just like pulling handles of slot mach...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Baan and Beyond
Thai Residential
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 