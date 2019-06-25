PHUKET: Heavy rains doused Phuket this morning, leaving areas across the island without power and traffic tailbacks on the major roads.

weather

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 June 2019, 09:38AM

More heavy rain is expected today and tomorrow, warns the TMD. Image: TMD

Srisoonthorn in central Phuket was heavily affected with a power outage leaving some homes without mains water supply.

A weather warning issued by Thai Meteorological Department Director-General Phuwieng Prakhammintara at 5am remains in effect today through Thursday (June 25-27).

The warning covers most of the country, including Southern Thailand, and especially Phuket and the Andaman coast.

“The monsoon trough lies across Myanmar, upper of the North, Laos and upper Vietnam. The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf,” the warning explained.

“More rain with isolated heavy rain is likely in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South. People in the areas should beware the severe conditions that may cause flash flood,” it added.

Strong wind and waves are likely over the Andaman Sea with waves reach two to three metres high, and above three meters high in thundershower areas.

All ships should proceed with caution, avoid passing near the thundershower areas and small boats keep ashore until Thursday (June 29), the warning urged.

The heavy weather is forecast to particularly affect the South today and tomorrow (June 25-26), with Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang. Ranong, Surat Thani, Chumphon, and even Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi affected.

Conditions are expected to ease on Thursday (June 27) but the Andaman coast provinces of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Ranong are still expected to be affected.

Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong has also issued a notice to all boat operators calling for them to beware storm conditions and for operators of small boats to refrain from putting to sea through tomorr.ow.

“The storms will bring isolated heavy rain to areas across the South, including Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Waves are expected to reach more than two metres high,” he added.

“Boat operators should check their boats for safety, that the engine and other equipment on board is in good working order and make sure that all life-saving equipment is ready to use at all times,” Mr Wiwat urged.

“In addition, all passengers should wear life jackets all the times while on the boat, and boat operators are to stay tuned to weather updates from the TMD,” Mr Wiwat said.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) national office reported this morning , "People and tourists in Phuket, Phang Nga, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Trang and Satun provinces, please be careful if heading out to sea. Be aware of strong waves and wind on June 26-27.

"Also beware of landslides and flooding on the roads," the warning added.