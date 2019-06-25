Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Heavy rains hit Phuket as weather remains in force

PHUKET: Heavy rains doused Phuket this morning, leaving areas across the island without power and traffic tailbacks on the major roads.

weather
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 June 2019, 09:38AM

More heavy rain is expected today and tomorrow, warns the TMD. Image: TMD

More heavy rain is expected today and tomorrow, warns the TMD. Image: TMD

Srisoonthorn in central Phuket was heavily affected with a power outage leaving some homes without mains water supply.

A weather warning issued by Thai Meteorological Department Director-General Phuwieng Prakhammintara at 5am remains in effect today through Thursday (June 25-27).

The warning covers most of the country, including Southern Thailand, and especially Phuket and the Andaman coast.

“The monsoon trough lies across Myanmar, upper of the North, Laos and upper Vietnam. The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf,” the warning explained.

“More rain with isolated heavy rain is likely in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South. People in the areas should beware the severe conditions that may cause flash flood,” it added.

Strong wind and waves are likely over the Andaman Sea with waves reach two to three metres high, and above three meters high in thundershower areas.

All ships should proceed with caution, avoid passing near the thundershower areas and small boats keep ashore until Thursday (June 29), the warning urged.

 The heavy weather is forecast to particularly affect the South today and tomorrow (June 25-26), with Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang. Ranong, Surat Thani, Chumphon, and even Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi affected.

QSI International School Phuket

Conditions are expected to ease on Thursday (June 27) but the Andaman coast provinces of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Ranong are still expected to be affected.

Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong has also issued a notice to all boat operators calling for them to beware storm conditions and for operators of small boats to refrain from putting to sea through tomorr.ow.

“The storms will bring isolated heavy rain to areas across the South, including Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Waves are expected to reach more than two metres high,” he added.

“Boat operators should check their boats for safety, that the engine and other equipment on board is in good working order and make sure that all life-saving equipment is ready to use at all times,” Mr Wiwat urged.

“In addition, all passengers should wear life jackets all the times while on the boat, and boat operators are to stay tuned to weather updates from the TMD,” Mr Wiwat said.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) national office reported this morning , "People and tourists in Phuket, Phang Nga, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Trang and Satun provinces, please be careful if heading out to sea. Be aware of strong waves and wind on June 26-27.

"Also beware of landslides and flooding on the roads," the warning added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster
Dengue fever epidemic declared
Phuket lifeguards warn that blue skies does not mean the surf is safe
Beware snakes on the move in rainy season, warns official
Contractors ‘to blame for floods’
Heavy rains fell tree, disaster officials repeat warning
Disaster officials warn of flood, landslide dangers in Thalang
Phuket surf danger: the calm before the storm
Weather warning tour cancellations spur new ‘reviewed’ advisory
Phuket warned of a week of heavy storms
Nearly half of coral off Nai Yang damaged, killed by bleaching
Surin Islands national park closes early due to weather
Heavy weather warning ramped up, small boats advised to stay ashore, flash flooding alert issued
Patong lifeguards issue warning as monsoon season begins
Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

 

Phuket community
‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

‘the fight started because Panya has been cautioned over trying to trick and steal tourists’ be...(Read More)

Surf danger warning issued for Phuket

No need for having "ISLA'.There is already that expert pendejo.Just keep publishing his adv...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

What on earth is going on?! The guy's just sitting there smiling at the camera? Perfectly happy ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

Ah yes - only recently the head of the taxi clubs was complaining about new taxes driving away touri...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

"Looking after lady boys" ?? Sounds like beside driving a cookie tin some of them are also...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

Is it not about time that Phuket Provincial Hall stops to look away from the absence of decent publi...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Everyone knows this is just a major boondoggle. I am all for light rail systems, but Thailand has p...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

You really...really, can't make this stuff up. You can also tell that the parties involved (pol...(Read More)

Surf danger warning issued for Phuket

It seems like someone needs to actually go and look at the ocean before making these hysterical clai...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

Rats in the streets. Look at their pictures, all smiles, like they enjoyed their brief stopover at ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
Baan and Beyond
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
JW Marriott Phuket

 