Phuket Town major water supply outage expanded

PHUKET: The Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division has issued a notice announcing expanded areas that will be affected by the major water-supply outage to affect Phuket Town this Friday (Sept 11).

Water-Supply
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 9 September 2020, 05:19PM

The notice issued announcing the expanaded areas to be affected by the water outage. Image: Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division

Mains water supply will be shut off across large areas of Phuket Town on Friday as maintenance works are carried out on the water-production facility serving much of the town.

According to the notice issued announcing the expanded areas to be affected, the following roads and areas will also be affected by the outage:

  • Chao Fa East Rd, from the Yee Teng intersection (intersection of Chaofa Rd and Patiphat Rd) to Dowroong Wittaya school
  • Sakdidat Rd, from the Takraeng intersection to Soi Sakdidat 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9
  • Bangkok Rd, from the Yee Teng intersection to the Phuket Garden Hotel 
  • Phoonpon Rd, including Soi 1, 3, 5 ,7 and 9
  • Patiphat Rd, from the Jui Tui Shrine to the Yee Teng intersection
  • Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd 

The water supply will be shut off from 9am until 5pm as works are carried out on cleaning water tanks at the water-production facility located in Suan Luang (King’s Park). 

QSI International School Phuket

People are urged to collect any water they may require beforehand.

For more information, contact the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division on 076-211130

 

