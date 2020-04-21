Kata Rocks
Phuket Town food giveaway organiser charged for not enforcing social distancing

PHUKET: The organiser of a free food giveaway held in Phuket Town yesterday (Apr 20) has been charged for not enforcing social distancing as required under the health regulations issued under the Emergency Decree in order to to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 April 2020, 01:11PM

People rush to receive free food in Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (Apr 20). Screenshot: Supplied

People queue to receive free food being given away at the ’Clocktower Circle’ (in the backgroun) in Phuket Town yesterday (Apr 20). Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

People queue to receive free food being given away at the ’Clocktower Circle’ in Phuket Town yesterday (Apr 20). Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

The food giveaway was held at the Surin Circle (also called the “Clocktower Circle”) in Phuket Town at 4pm, Capt Udom Petcharat of the Phuket City Police explained.

The donation was of 1,000 free food boxes, with the giveaway announced on social media, he explained.

“People from all over came to pick up food. They rushed to get the food, with no social distancing,” he said.

The rush of people and the crowd formed was recorded on video and posted online, with the people’s behaviour receiving harsh criticism.

Capt Udom explained that the organiser of the giveaway, who he did not name, had failed to manage the event properly in order to avoid any potential spread of COVID-19.

A representative of the organiser did present himself at Phuket City Police Station yesterday afternoon, he added.

“He has been charged with performing an act that breaches the [health] order that bans any public gatherings that risk the disease spreading,” Capt Udom confirmed.

Capt Udom declined to identify under which section of which law the organiser was charged.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has repeatedly warned that breaking the order was punishable under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which can incur a maximum penalty of up to one year in prison or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

Breach of the order may also be punished under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree, which may incur a penalty of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to B40,000, or both, the order noted. (See here.)

Of note, in issuing the order for people in Phuket to wear face masks at all times while in public, Governor Phakaphong warned that breach of that particular order would constitute a breach of Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which has a maximum fine of up to B20,000. (See story here.)

In response to the incident yesterday, Muang District Chief Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabum said that any person organising any such giveaway must inform their local administrative officials first.

“I want to thank the donor [in this case for their good intentions], but any person who wants to give away food or other essentials must notify their local administration before holding any such giveaways in the future.

“They can hold their giveaways at their local District Office or police station, where social distancing can be managed,” he explained.

“Everyone needs to avoid the risk of spreading the disease, ” Mr Anuphap said.

