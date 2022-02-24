BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket tennis trio shine at youth tournament

TENNIS: Three young aspiring tennis stars from Phuket have received praise for their respective performances in the 60th Royal Cup at the National Youth Tennis Tournament.

Tennis
By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 25 February 2022, 08:45AM

Phuket’s Methinee Thongsaming (left) and Tarita Hongyok with the runners-up trophies. Photo: Sports Association of Phuket Facebook

Tarita Hongyok in action. Photo: Sports Association of Phuket Facebook

Methinee Thongsaming in action. Photo: Sports Association of Phuket Facebook

Phuket’s Chawin Limmanakul (left) in action. Photo: Sports Association of Phuket Facebook

Chawin Limmanakul (left) and partner Ariyapol Leekul with their runners-up trophies. Photo: Sports Association of Phuket Facebook

Tarita Hongyok with her trophies. Photo: Sports Association of Phuket Facebook

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket Facebook

The annual tournament, scheduled this year between Feb 15-27, is held at the National Tennis Development Centre in Nonthaburi in association with the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT) under His Majesty’s patronage.

Not only did 12-year-old Tarita Hongyok, known as “Nong Ig”, win the female Under-14 singles final but she also paired up with fellow Phuketian Methinee Thongsaming to claim the runners-up spot in the female doubles Under-14 competition against Perlene Jiewpatanakul from Nakhon Si Thammarat and Bangkok’s Natrada Sakulwongthana 5-7, 6-0.

Ig, a student at the British International School, Phuket, then managed to overcome Natrada, ranked as one of the favourites from the program, 6-0, 6-2 to win the Under-14’s singles final.

Ig had previously made the news when she moved up the national rankings to become the second-ranked player in her age category in the country after she won her first National Masters title with a straight-sets victory in the Under-10’s LTAT season-closing Masters in 2019 in Bangkok.

Elsewhere, Phuket’s Chawin Limmanakul and his playing partner Ariyapol Leekul from Songkhla finished runners-up in the Under-14 male doubles final where they lost out to Bangkok duo Ryu Kotikul and Thanathorn Thawatphongsri 6-2, 6-3.

On Monday (Feb 21) The Phuket Sports Association paid tribute to the success of all three players on their website.

