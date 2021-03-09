BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BISP students climb the national tennis ranks

BISP students climb the national tennis ranks

TENNIS: Three British International School, Phuket (BISP) students are working their way up the national tennis rankings after their recent success on the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand’s (LTAT) national tournament circuit.

Tennis
By Lee Blake, BISP

Thursday 11 March 2021, 09:30AM

BISP's High-Performance tennis team with all coaches. Photo: BISP Media.

BISP’s High-Performance tennis team with all coaches. Photo: BISP Media.

Front row left to right: Thanwarat Phramthong (Bebe), Tinnapat Tientawach (Luke), Tarita Hongsyok (Ig). Photo: BISP Media.

Front row left to right: Thanwarat Phramthong (Bebe), Tinnapat Tientawach (Luke), Tarita Hongsyok (Ig). Photo: BISP Media.

BISP RPT Sea Eagles Tennis Academy. Photo: BISP Media.

BISP RPT Sea Eagles Tennis Academy. Photo: BISP Media.

Year 12 HP player Jazzmin Conrad. Photo: BISP Media.

Year 12 HP player Jazzmin Conrad. Photo: BISP Media.

BISP RPT Sea Eagles Tennis Academy. Photo: BISP Media.

BISP RPT Sea Eagles Tennis Academy. Photo: BISP Media.

BISP RPT Sea Eagles Tennis Academy. Photo: BISP Media.

BISP RPT Sea Eagles Tennis Academy. Photo: BISP Media.

BISP RPT Sea Eagles Tennis Academy. Photo: BISP Media.

BISP RPT Sea Eagles Tennis Academy. Photo: BISP Media.

Year 7 student Tarita (Ig) has moved up one place in the national rankings for Under-12 Girls Singles and is now the second-ranked player in her age category in the country.

IMG 9522Year 8 player Thanwarat (Bebe) has recently edged her way into the top 10 in the Under-14 Girls Singles category and Tinnapat (Luke), Year 10, is currently ranked fourth in Thailand for Under-16 Boys Singles.

The LTAT’s national tennis rankings are updated every week. Although many ranking tournaments have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, the students have continued to train hard and travel to weekend tournaments when they can.

In late February, Ig and Bebe competed at the PTT LTAT Development Tournament, Southern #1 in Hat Yai, where Ig won the Under-12 Girls Singles and Bebe finished runner-up in the Under-14 Girls Singles.

Luke competed at the PTT LTAT Development Tournament in Phang-Nga at the end of November, where he was the winner of the Under-16 Boys Singles category.

The BISP Sea Eagles RPT Tennis Academy High-Performance players train between 11 and 13 hours per week.

QSI Cooking 2021

“Ig, Bebe, Luke and the rest of our High-Performance team continue to show great dedication to the programme by working hard in training sessions, listening to feedback and putting what they learn into games and tournaments,” said Acting Head Coach Rachna Sharma. “They are supportive of each other and we also have a great community of parents supporting our players.”

“The coaching team are thrilled to now have three of our players ranked in the top 10 in Thailand for their age groups. Congratulations to all our students on their great attitudes and commitment. Keep up the great work.”

Upcoming tournaments for BISP’s High-Performance players include the PTT LTAT Development Tournament, Southern #2, in Surat Thani from 13-15 March.

Congratulations to all players and the entire BISP Sea Eagles RPT Tennis Academy coaching team!

For more information on British International School, Phuket please contact info@bisphuket.ac.th.

