BISP’s Ig rises to the top in Bangkok

TENNIS: Phuket’s homegrown tennis talent, Tarita (Ig) Hongsyok, has won her first National Masters title with a straight-sets victory in the U10 Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand season-closing Masters.

Tennis

By Lee Blake, BISP

Sunday 26 January 2020, 09:30AM

BISP’s homegrown tennis starlet Tarita (Ig) Hongsyok receives her trophy and certificate after a straight-sets victory in the U10 Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand season-closing Masters. Photo: BISP Media

The tournament took place at the National Tennis Centre in Bangkok from 21-28 December and welcomed the top 16 ranked players in each age group, from U8 to U18.

10-year-old Ig, a student at British International School Phuket (BISP), cruised her way to the final in the U10 girls’ division and beat her number-two seeded opponent in straight sets in the final, 4-2, 4-1.

BISP’s Benjamin Sienghen, of year 6, and Panawat Sienghen (Brighton), of year 4, also qualified for the tournament and competed in highly competitive U8 and U10 boys’ divisions.

BISP RPT Tennis Academy head coach, Adam Daley, and high-performance coach, Martin Regan, were court-side with the players as they took on the country’s best.

“Our players performed extremely well,” commented Coach Adam.

“Boys’ tennis is very competitive and Ben and Brighton showed great determination and skill amongst a strong field of athletes.

“Ig was so powerful and so consistent,” he continued. “She is technically very strong and a fantastic match player.”

A great role model

Ig has had a successful year with the BISP RPT Tennis Academy. She won three regional tournaments leading up to the Masters, which helped her qualify for the national event.

A student at the school since the early years learning environment for two to three year-olds “Little Ducks,” Coach Adam said Ig is a valued member of the BISP tennis team.

“Ig has been a part of our programme since the very beginning and is one of those players who always gives 100% and simply loves being on the court. She is a great role model for our young female players in the school.”

Ig herself was thrilled with her big achievement in the capital. “I never thought I’d win a Masters event. I tried my best in every single point,” she said. “I was surprised to see tears in the eyes of my Dad and my coach when I won.”

Fifty BISP tennis players are currently preparing for BISP’s biggest tennis event of the year, the FOBISIA Tennis Invitational, which will take place from 27-29 February at the BISP Tennis Centre.

BISP will host some 24 international schools and 360 tennis players from across Asia competing in U10, U13, U15 and O15 divisions.

For more information on the BISP RPT Tennis Academy, please contact info@bisphuket.ac.th