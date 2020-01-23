Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

BISP’s Ig rises to the top in Bangkok

BISP’s Ig rises to the top in Bangkok

TENNIS: Phuket’s homegrown tennis talent, Tarita (Ig) Hongsyok, has won her first National Masters title with a straight-sets victory in the U10 Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand season-closing Masters.

Tennis
By Lee Blake, BISP

Sunday 26 January 2020, 09:30AM

BISP’s homegrown tennis starlet Tarita (Ig) Hongsyok receives her trophy and certificate after a straight-sets victory in the U10 Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand season-closing Masters. Photo: BISP Media

BISP’s homegrown tennis starlet Tarita (Ig) Hongsyok receives her trophy and certificate after a straight-sets victory in the U10 Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand season-closing Masters. Photo: BISP Media

The tournament took place at the National Tennis Centre in Bangkok from 21-28 December and welcomed the top 16 ranked players in each age group, from U8 to U18.

10-year-old Ig, a student at British International School Phuket (BISP), cruised her way to the final in the U10 girls’ division and beat her number-two seeded opponent in straight sets in the final, 4-2, 4-1.

BISP’s Benjamin Sienghen, of year 6, and Panawat Sienghen (Brighton), of year 4, also qualified for the tournament and competed in highly competitive U8 and U10 boys’ divisions.

BISP RPT Tennis Academy head coach, Adam Daley, and high-performance coach, Martin Regan, were court-side with the players as they took on the country’s best.

“Our players performed extremely well,” commented Coach Adam.

“Boys’ tennis is very competitive and Ben and Brighton showed great determination and skill amongst a strong field of athletes.

“Ig was so powerful and so consistent,” he continued. “She is technically very strong and a fantastic match player.”

A great role model

Ig has had a successful year with the BISP RPT Tennis Academy. She won three regional tournaments leading up to the Masters, which helped her qualify for the national event.

A student at the school since the early years learning environment for two to three year-olds “Little Ducks,” Coach Adam said Ig is a valued member of the BISP tennis team.

“Ig has been a part of our programme since the very beginning and is one of those players who always gives 100% and simply loves being on the court. She is a great role model for our young female players in the school.”

Ig herself was thrilled with her big achievement in the capital. “I never thought I’d win a Masters event. I tried my best in every single point,” she said. “I was surprised to see tears in the eyes of my Dad and my coach when I won.”

Fifty BISP tennis players are currently preparing for BISP’s biggest tennis event of the year, the FOBISIA Tennis Invitational, which will take place from 27-29 February at the BISP Tennis Centre.

BISP will host some 24 international schools and 360 tennis players from across Asia competing in U10, U13, U15 and O15 divisions.

For more information on the BISP RPT Tennis Academy, please contact info@bisphuket.ac.th

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kunlavut’s brave run comes to end as teenager falls to Nishimoto
New Zealand, Fiji, England command sevens attention
Federer says ‘epics’ keep him motivated after Australian Open thriller
Ratchanok knocked out of Thailand Masters
Harmony the key on and off the pitch for Arteta as he seeks to heal rifts with fans
Phuket school national champs after cup victory
Run drought as KCC maintain their unbeaten ACG record and push toward the final.
Ratchanok, men’s singles duo save the day
SEA Games winners get cash bonuses
Thomas targets Tour and Tokyo Olympics victory in 2020
Nishino aims high after contract extension
BISP triathletes dash to the finish line in Bangkok
Ratchanok among Thai winners at Thailand Masters
‘Embarrassing’ Man Utd suffer fresh woe, Spurs boost top four bid
Puttita and Sapsiree start defence in style

 

Phuket community
‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

Christy and her view of the (mans) world. Always good for bursting into laughter.Apart from that not...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The necessity of want

A good start would be not to build more hotels and guesthouses than the sewage plants can digest....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The necessity of want

Russians, Chinese and Indians, the main nationalities that now come to Phuket don't care about &...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

Pascale, more staggering is that you counted them.... get a life... add some content....(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Thai have to drive more careful and slower. They always drive faster than they can think....(Read More)

Death toll hits 56 as Xi declares virus a ‘grave’ threat

Well, with now more than 60 million people locked down in China, Phuket airport chief not has any lo...(Read More)

Anti-drugs chief apologises for selling car with ya ba inside

This is great weekend reading/tv fun. Saw it on foreign tv channels as well. Advice to ONCB secretar...(Read More)

New ya ba 'brand' detected in North

Great raid. Look forward to read article, including photos, (with a few generals will be ok) that ...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

First the water shortages and now the new virus. K's beautiful ideal world is piece by piece br...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

For a save way with a Tunnel to Patong. Ps seen many motorists cars and bikers not to slows down bef...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 