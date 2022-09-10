Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Phuket taxis must do better, says Vice Governor

Phuket taxis must do better, says Vice Governor

PHUKET: Taxi drivers in Phuket must improve their behaviour to help protect Phuket’s image as a tourist destination, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Rodkwan Yodrabham said yesterday (Sept 9).

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 September 2022, 11:45AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

His message was delivered to a meeting of taxi drivers, police and transport officials, where it was explained the rights of independent taxi drivers to pick up passengers.

Present at the meeting, held at the Phuket Provincial Government Center, was Adcha Buachan, Chief of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).

Vice Governor Anupap pointed out the recent incident in which four tourists returning from Phi Phi Island were forced to exit the passenger van they had legally ordered through an app and take another taxi operating as part of a “group” at the pier.

Following the incident many comments online openly called Phuket taxi drivers controlling tourists’ access to taxi services "mafia".

“This affects the image and reputation of the country and Phuket as a world-class tourist city,” Vice Governor Anupap said.

Mr Anupap also recognised that independent taxi drivers illegally using private vehicles ‒ not legally registered taxis ‒ to provide taxi services through an app has “caused controversy” and “affected the occupation of legal public transport operators”.

“Therefore, this meeting is being held to rehearse the use of public taxi services in the Phuket area, to clarify and understand the legal regulations and set guidelines for hiring, picking up and dropping off passengers of public service cars and taxis that are provided through the application,” he said.

“This is in order for the public hire car service providers to have knowledge and understanding of the different practices in order to create a good image of Phuket in the future,” he concluded.

Kurt | 10 September 2022 - 12:54:00 

--- put a Vice Admiral in charge, and start to work hard to free Phuket of the very bad transport reputation. Will take a long time. But the scams, the treatening, it must stop. Until than Phuket is no world class destination.
They not have to find out the wheel, just make taxi branch operating as it does in BKK. Than can start to try become a clean tourist class destination.

Kurt | 10 September 2022 - 12:48:14 

Phuket taxis must do better, says a V/G. Quite a understatement. Question , what is V/G going to do , more than just noticing a decades existing Phuket transport 'mafia/cartel' setting? Leave it to the cartels themselve?  His saying about ..."operating as a part of a group" is defining very well the existance of 'cartels'. Yes/No formalised by PLTO. Clean up PLTO, put a V...

 

