Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

PHUKET: Four tourists at Rassada Pier found themselves in the middle of a dispute yesterday (Sept 2) over which vehicles are allowed to pick up passengers at the popular pier, which serves as the main terminal in Phuket for ferries bound for Phi Phi Island.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 3 September 2022, 12:07PM

The man in the black will be called in for questioning, assures the PLTO. Image: Supplied / Eakkapop Thongtub

The four tourists, including three young women, had entered a passenger van only to have a man in a black shirt and jeans chase down the van and stand in front of it, preventing the van from leaving.

The man in the black shirt and the van driver started arguing over who is allowed to pick up passengers at the pier.

The man argued that the van, which bears yellow licence plates, meaning that it is legally registered to operate as a commercial passenger vehicle, was not allowed.

The tourists were told to get out of the van and find another taxi. Wanting to avoid being caught in the argument, the tourists obliged.

The incident happened just 50 metres from the entrance at the main pier.

The news was brought to public attention after the two video clips of the incident were posted on a taxi driver group on LINE.

​The driver of the passenger later told reporters that the incident happened at about 10:10am. The four tourists had just returned to Phuket from Phi Phi Island.

Adcha Buachan of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) said the two men will be called in for questioning, especially the man in the black shirt, which he said “made a threatening or intimidating manner that damages the image of tourism.”

“If the man is a taxi driver, we must take action in accordance with the regulations, which include penalties such as a fine or even suspension of his licence,” Mr Adcha said.

“We are asking the driver of the passenger van to report the facts to the PLTO so we can pursue a case of harassment in line with the law. The tourists can give their report to the van driver so he can report it to the PLTO,” he said.