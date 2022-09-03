British International School, Phuket
‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

PHUKET: The man who stopped a passenger van and forced four tourists to take another taxi at Ratsada Pier yesterday has denied that the taxi operators at the busy pier are “mafia”.

tourismtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 3 September 2022, 05:03PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man, Ekachai Decha, 37, is one of the taxi operators that serve Ratsada Pier, which is home to the main ferries heading to Phi Phi Island.

The four tourists, three of whom were young women, had just returned from Phi Phi Island when the incident happened just 50 metres from the entrance to the pier yesterday.

Mr Ekachai told reporters today (Sept 3) that a representative of a ferry company at the pier had approached him and explained that a person inside the ferry terminal had heard the word “mafia” used in describing the incident. The word “mafia” had been used in posts online. 

The traveller had chosen to not use the taxi operators stationed at the pier because of the use of the term, Mr Ekachai explained.

“I would like to say that the port company does not have any mafia, but what comes out to inquire with the people who come to ask why they have to slander us like this ‒ we are taxi mafia,” Mr Ekachai said.

Some of the taxi drivers at the pier told reporters that the taxi group had been established so that local residents, notably those living in Moo 7 Rassada “could make a living”.

Mr Ekachai refuted the idea that the taxi drivers at the pier, operating under the name “Ratsada VIP Group”, were “mafia” because they had their own seating area.

“Why don’t you call the taxi drivers at the airport ‘mafia’? It is a B2,000 fine for any taxi driver not belonging to that group being caught there,” he said.

Mr Ekachai also raged against independent taxi drivers who connect with customers through an app. “Especially if the fare quoted by the app is not legal,” he said.

“We are not mafia… Let me fix this news for you. Thank you,” he concluded.

