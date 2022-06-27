Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket speedster remains on track, receives award from Governor

Phuket speedster remains on track, receives award from Governor

KARTING: Young Phuket go-karting sensation Kamolphu “Porsche” Anutchakun is proving to be no flash-in-the-pan as his skills on the track continue to see an array of awards come his way.

KartingSwimmingCyclingAthletics
By Ben Tirebuck

Monday 27 June 2022, 03:46PM

Porsche shows off some of his trophies with Governor Narong, and his parents (left). Photo: PR Phuket

Porsche shows off some of his trophies with Governor Narong, and his parents (left). Photo: PR Phuket

Porsche with Governor Narong and one of his teachers (right). Photo: PR Phuket

Porsche with Governor Narong and one of his teachers (right). Photo: PR Phuket

Wassana Yim-in (centre right) receives her award. Photo: PR Phuket

Wassana Yim-in (centre right) receives her award. Photo: PR Phuket

A KIS student showcases their acclaimed work. Photo: PR Phuket

A KIS student showcases their acclaimed work. Photo: PR Phuket

Porsche receives his trophy at the awards ceremony at SC Hotel in Bangkok on June 11. Photo: Supplied

Porsche receives his trophy at the awards ceremony at SC Hotel in Bangkok on June 11. Photo: Supplied

At the awards ceremony at SC Hotel in Bangkok on June 11. Photo: Supplied

At the awards ceremony at SC Hotel in Bangkok on June 11. Photo: Supplied

At the awards ceremony at SC Hotel in Bangkok on June 11. Photo: Supplied

At the awards ceremony at SC Hotel in Bangkok on June 11. Photo: Supplied

At the awards ceremony at SC Hotel in Bangkok on June 11. Photo: Supplied

At the awards ceremony at SC Hotel in Bangkok on June 11. Photo: Supplied

Celebrating victory at the Rotax Max Challenge on May 8. Photo: Supplied

Celebrating victory at the Rotax Max Challenge on May 8. Photo: Supplied

Celebrating victory at Round 2 of the ROK Cup on May 22. Photo: Supplied

Celebrating victory at Round 2 of the ROK Cup on May 22. Photo: Supplied

Crossing the winning line at the Rotax Max Challenge. Photo: Supplied

Crossing the winning line at the Rotax Max Challenge. Photo: Supplied

Porsche on his way to winning the True Visions Toyota Championship in April. Photo: Supplied

Porsche on his way to winning the True Visions Toyota Championship in April. Photo: Supplied

That winning feeling at the True Visions Toyota Championship. Photo: Supplied

That winning feeling at the True Visions Toyota Championship. Photo: Supplied

The winning line-up at the True Visions Toyota Championship. Photo: Supplied

The winning line-up at the True Visions Toyota Championship. Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

« »

Last Friday (June 24) it was announced that Porsche, a 9-year-old student at Kajonkietsuksa School in Kathu, is to receive an award from Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew in recognition of his achievements in go-karting.

Porsche met with Governor Narong at Phuket Provincial Hall last Friday to showcase the trophies he has recently won as his continues to impress on the track in his age group.

He wil be returning to Provincial Hall next month to officially receive the award from Governor Narong as part of the monthly provincial meeting.

Since winning two qualifying races in the 8-9-year-old age category at the 2021 Toyota True Visions Junior Kart Championship at Bira Circuit in Pattaya on Mar 12-13, Porsche has continued to dominate on track.

On April 24 he maintained his form at the Bira Circuit by winning the final of the True Visions Toyota Championship in the 8-9 age group to become overall champion. Porsche was later awarded with his trophy at a special champions ceremony at the SC Hotel in Bangkok on June 11.

At the Rotax Max Challenge 2022 Round 2 in Pattaya on May 8, once again competing in the 8-9 age group, Porsche was in complete control as he not only won the actual race but finished in first place in all three qualifying rounds.

Then, on the weekend of May 21-22, he won Round 2 of the ROK Cup, once again at the Bira Circuit in Pattaya.

Governor Narong congratulated Porsche on not only his outstanding achievements within his sport but also for representing Phuket and helping to enhance the image of the province. He added that he looked forward to welcoming the youngster at Provincial Hall to receive his award next month.

Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

Porsche, who lists current Formula One driver Max Verstappen as his idol, told the Phuket News he was very excited and proud and looking forward to receiving his award from Governor Narong.

Also receiving an award for her outstanding achievements in athletics, cycling and swimming was local girl Wassana Yim-in, a para-athlete who represents Thailand at national level.

The 24-year-old visually impaired athlete from Koh Kaew received an honour on National Sports Day last year after her performance in the 2021 Road Para-Cycling World Championships in Portugal where she finished in second place in her classification out of 17 other international contestants.

Ms Wassana, who is currently studying a five-year bachelor’s degree in physical education for children with special needs at Yala University, received her award from Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Office of Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), and Phuket Province and Governor Narong.

Later on Friday afternoon, Ms Wassana accompanied Governor Narong to visit Nonthaphat ‘Nong Boat’ Sae-ong, the 12-year-old local boy who was recently blinded by an acute sinusitis bacterial infection spreading to his eyes and spinal fluid.

Ms Wassana spoke to the young boy in an attempt to boost his morale and highlight that his condition need not necessarily hold him back in achieveing throughout life, as she had done.

Finally, students from Kajonkiet International School (KIS) and their teacher Miss Ratchasurang also received recognition last Friday at Provincial Hall after they recently won an award for best presentation of their academic work at an international conference organised by the Association of Electrical, Electronics, Computer, Telecommunications and Information Sciences on May 23-25, 2022.

As a result of their triumph, the group were selected as youth representatives to participate in the Asia-Pacific Forum organised by the United Nations Population Fund for Asia and the Pacific, which was held on June 2-3.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

NSW top Queensland, force decider in State of Origin series
Thailand’s women cricketers making a mark internationally
Ready, Teddy, Go as legend kicks off youth football clinic
Pimrypie tickets not intended for local sale, says big match organiser
Phuket hosts tennis invitational
Fans advised to snap up Thailand GP tickets
Star athletes train in Phuket ahead of World Championships qualifiers
Verstappen’s Championship drive in Montreal
Teddy Sheringham to join Phuket football clinic
Phuket’s Top Noi a UFC star in the making
Swimming to set up ‘open category’ for transgender athletes
Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
Verstappen beats Sainz in Canada
Doubles pair’s good run in Jakarta ends in semis
Verstappen beats Alonso to Canada pole

 

Phuket community
Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

"All four behaved recklessly" Did they push her over or not? If not, the only charge is ...(Read More)

National COVID admissions on rise

And the fact that no one in Europe or anywhere else is noticing these apparently mass infections is ...(Read More)

Parking spat ends with tyres slashed

Inconsiderate a$$ meets typical angry male with a low flash point and zero self control. Absence of...(Read More)

Thais ‘willing’ to wear masks in public

johnc@very bigoted statement and an over generalisation if somebody without a mask is bothering you ...(Read More)

Parking spat ends with tyres slashed

As General Sermpahn call specially people in Patong to be a good host, I guess he means that Patong ...(Read More)

Thais ‘willing’ to wear masks in public

While all the ignorant selfish foreigners don't care about anyone else but themselves. I've ...(Read More)

Water tourism safety in Phuket comes into focus

The only way they will ever improve water safety here is the same as for motorbikes and any vehicles...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

How is the probe/investigation of the fall lady going on? Are the 3 man still in custody, or a;ready...(Read More)

Yanui underwater cleanup nets 100kg of trash

Many years, many clean ups by volunteers. When start the awareness among local people to be noticed?...(Read More)

Yanui underwater cleanup nets 100kg of trash

great job, guys...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 