Phuket speedster remains on track, receives award from Governor

KARTING: Young Phuket go-karting sensation Kamolphu “Porsche” Anutchakun is proving to be no flash-in-the-pan as his skills on the track continue to see an array of awards come his way.

By Ben Tirebuck

Monday 27 June 2022, 03:46PM

Porsche on his way to winning the True Visions Toyota Championship in April. Photo: Supplied

Celebrating victory at Round 2 of the ROK Cup on May 22. Photo: Supplied

At the awards ceremony at SC Hotel in Bangkok on June 11. Photo: Supplied

Porsche with Governor Narong and one of his teachers (right). Photo: PR Phuket

Porsche shows off some of his trophies with Governor Narong, and his parents (left). Photo: PR Phuket

Last Friday (June 24) it was announced that Porsche, a 9-year-old student at Kajonkietsuksa School in Kathu, is to receive an award from Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew in recognition of his achievements in go-karting.

Porsche met with Governor Narong at Phuket Provincial Hall last Friday to showcase the trophies he has recently won as his continues to impress on the track in his age group.

He wil be returning to Provincial Hall next month to officially receive the award from Governor Narong as part of the monthly provincial meeting.

Since winning two qualifying races in the 8-9-year-old age category at the 2021 Toyota True Visions Junior Kart Championship at Bira Circuit in Pattaya on Mar 12-13, Porsche has continued to dominate on track.

On April 24 he maintained his form at the Bira Circuit by winning the final of the True Visions Toyota Championship in the 8-9 age group to become overall champion. Porsche was later awarded with his trophy at a special champions ceremony at the SC Hotel in Bangkok on June 11.

At the Rotax Max Challenge 2022 Round 2 in Pattaya on May 8, once again competing in the 8-9 age group, Porsche was in complete control as he not only won the actual race but finished in first place in all three qualifying rounds.

Then, on the weekend of May 21-22, he won Round 2 of the ROK Cup, once again at the Bira Circuit in Pattaya.

Governor Narong congratulated Porsche on not only his outstanding achievements within his sport but also for representing Phuket and helping to enhance the image of the province. He added that he looked forward to welcoming the youngster at Provincial Hall to receive his award next month.

Porsche, who lists current Formula One driver Max Verstappen as his idol, told the Phuket News he was very excited and proud and looking forward to receiving his award from Governor Narong.

Also receiving an award for her outstanding achievements in athletics, cycling and swimming was local girl Wassana Yim-in, a para-athlete who represents Thailand at national level.

The 24-year-old visually impaired athlete from Koh Kaew received an honour on National Sports Day last year after her performance in the 2021 Road Para-Cycling World Championships in Portugal where she finished in second place in her classification out of 17 other international contestants.

Ms Wassana, who is currently studying a five-year bachelor’s degree in physical education for children with special needs at Yala University, received her award from Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Office of Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), and Phuket Province and Governor Narong.

Later on Friday afternoon, Ms Wassana accompanied Governor Narong to visit Nonthaphat ‘Nong Boat’ Sae-ong, the 12-year-old local boy who was recently blinded by an acute sinusitis bacterial infection spreading to his eyes and spinal fluid.

Ms Wassana spoke to the young boy in an attempt to boost his morale and highlight that his condition need not necessarily hold him back in achieveing throughout life, as she had done.

Finally, students from Kajonkiet International School (KIS) and their teacher Miss Ratchasurang also received recognition last Friday at Provincial Hall after they recently won an award for best presentation of their academic work at an international conference organised by the Association of Electrical, Electronics, Computer, Telecommunications and Information Sciences on May 23-25, 2022.

As a result of their triumph, the group were selected as youth representatives to participate in the Asia-Pacific Forum organised by the United Nations Population Fund for Asia and the Pacific, which was held on June 2-3.