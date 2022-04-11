Porsche in the winning groove as he chases F1 dreams

KARTING: Young Phuket karting sensation Kamolphu “Porsche” Anutchakun continues to go from strength to strength after recently winning two races at the national Toyota True Visions Junior Gokart Championship.

KartingFormula-One

By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 15 April 2022, 09:00AM

Porsche competed in the 8-9 age category at the 21st annual championship which was held at the Kart Bira Circuit in Pattaya on Mar 12-13.

Competing against tough competition, 9-year-old Porsche managed to qualify successfully for the two races which were held on Saturday (Mar 12) and Sunday (Mar 13) respectively. He then drove expertly in both races to claim the winner’s spot on the podium on both days.

The young speedster, a student at Kajonkietsuksa School in Kathu, had previously made the pages of The Phuket News after winning the Singha Kart Cup Championship Of Thailand 2021 on Nov 21 last year while racing in the 7-8 years old age classification.

Porsche won the Singha Karting Rookie A class with a time of just over 14 minutes across 11 laps at a combined distance of 14.63km and an average speed of 65.91km/h.

As part of a field of 16 racers, he also won the fastest lap of the day with a time of 1:05.404. Earlier in the weekend Porsche had won the warm up race and also finished fourth in the pre-final qualifying race.

The Singha Kart Cup is wholly supported by legendary Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen and strives to provide a platform to put youngsters onto the first rung of the racing ladder with young drivers like Porsche proof that the ideals of the initiative in finding and nurturing racing stars of the future are certainly working.

Porsche certainly seems to have his feet both firmly planted on the ladder with plans to keep climbing. His mother Danlicha told The Phuket News after her son’s recent triumph that his long-term goal is to progress into the big leagues, namely professional F1 racing.

“He showed an appetite for racing from a very early age when he would join his father who would regularly attend local and national racing events,” she said.

“He has been an avid fan of F1 since he was 3-years-old, watching the races whenever he gets the chance,” she added. “Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, the current world champion, is his idol and role model – along with his father, of course!

“His goal is to continue to improve and keep racing; his dream is to ultimately progress and one day hopefully qualify to become a fully-fledged F1 driver,” Danlicha said proudly.

Whether young Porsche achieves that lofty dream or not remains to be seen, of course.

However, if he continues to progress in the same impressive manner of late then it may only be a matter of time before before the young man is sharing the same race tracks as his idol on the international F1 circuit.